版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 30日 星期一 21:05 BJT

Battle for Iraq

Iraqi soldiers fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi soldiers fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Imore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Iraqi soldiers fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
1 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) prepare before going out on a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) prepare before going out on a patrol in the town of Jurfmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) prepare before going out on a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
2 / 20
Iraqi soldiers rest after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi soldiers rest after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the towmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Iraqi soldiers rest after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
3 / 20
Iraqi soldiers loads ammunition before departing for a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi soldiers loads ammunition before departing for a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,more

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Iraqi soldiers loads ammunition before departing for a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
4 / 20
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment in the town of Jurf al-Sakmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
5 / 20
Russian soldiers unload a Russian Sukhoi SU-25 plane in al-Muthanna Iraqi military base at Baghdad airport in Baghdad, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Russian soldiers unload a Russian Sukhoi SU-25 plane in al-Muthanna Iraqi military base at Baghdad airport in more

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Russian soldiers unload a Russian Sukhoi SU-25 plane in al-Muthanna Iraqi military base at Baghdad airport in Baghdad, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla, Diyala province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Imore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Jalawla, Diyala province June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 20
A member of Kurdish security forces sleeps after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the village of Basheer, south of the city of Kirkuk June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of Kurdish security forces sleeps after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Lmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A member of Kurdish security forces sleeps after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in the village of Basheer, south of the city of Kirkuk June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
8 / 20
Shi'ite volunteers patrol the area as they take part in securing the area against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) at the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shi'ite volunteers patrol the area as they take part in securing the area against the predominantly Sunni milimore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Shi'ite volunteers patrol the area as they take part in securing the area against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) at the desert region between Kerbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
9 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Air Force looks out of a military helicopter at an aerial view of Baghdad, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi Air Force looks out of a military helicopter at an aerial view of Baghdad, June 26, 2014more

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi Air Force looks out of a military helicopter at an aerial view of Baghdad, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 20
Members of Iraqi security forces gesture during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of the city of Samarra, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of Iraqi security forces gesture during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of the city more

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Members of Iraqi security forces gesture during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of the city of Samarra, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 20
Smoke rises during clashes between the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and Iraqi security forces in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises during clashes between the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq anmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Smoke rises during clashes between the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) and Iraqi security forces in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 20
A member of the Iraqi security forces covers his ears while firing artillery during clashes with the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Iraqi security forces covers his ears while firing artillery during clashes with the predominamore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A member of the Iraqi security forces covers his ears while firing artillery during clashes with the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
Spent shells litter the ground after clashes between Iraqi security forces and the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Spent shells litter the ground after clashes between Iraqi security forces and the predominantly Sunni militanmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Spent shells litter the ground after clashes between Iraqi security forces and the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Dalli Abbas in Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 20
Iraqi refugees, who fled from the violence in Mosul, walk inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Iraqi refugees, who fled from the violence in Mosul, walk inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Amore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Iraqi refugees, who fled from the violence in Mosul, walk inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
15 / 20
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field training in Najaf, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the more

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), demonstrate their skills during a graduation ceremony after completing their field training in Najaf, June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 20
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga monitors through a pair of binoculars activities ongoing at an area controlled by Sunni radical group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Suleiman Bek in Salahuddin Province June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A member of the Kurdish peshmerga monitors through a pair of binoculars activities ongoing at an area controllmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga monitors through a pair of binoculars activities ongoing at an area controlled by Sunni radical group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the town of Suleiman Bek in Salahuddin Province June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
17 / 20
A Shi'ite volunteer wearing a mask, who has joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), looks on during a parade on a street in Kanaan, Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Shi'ite volunteer wearing a mask, who has joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni milmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A Shi'ite volunteer wearing a mask, who has joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), looks on during a parade on a street in Kanaan, Diyala province, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 20
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in a military-style training in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from themore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), take part in a military-style training in Kerbala, southwest of Baghdad, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
19 / 20
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in thmore

2014年 6月 30日 星期一
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Nigerian mall bombed

Nigerian mall bombed

下一个

Nigerian mall bombed

Nigerian mall bombed

A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.

2014年 6月 28日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 6月 28日
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

2014年 6月 27日
Tycoon buys homeless lunch

Tycoon buys homeless lunch

Chinese businessman Chen Guangbiao offers a free restaurant meal to several hundred homeless New Yorkers.

2014年 6月 26日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐