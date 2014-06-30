Battle for Iraq
Iraqi soldiers fire artillery during clashes with Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Imore
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces (ISOF) prepare before going out on a patrol in the town of Jurfmore
Iraqi soldiers rest after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the towmore
Iraqi soldiers loads ammunition before departing for a patrol in the town of Jurf al-Sakhar, south of Baghdad,more
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment in the town of Jurf al-Sakmore
Russian soldiers unload a Russian Sukhoi SU-25 plane in al-Muthanna Iraqi military base at Baghdad airport in more
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga troops fire a cannon during clashes with militants of the Islamic State in Imore
A member of Kurdish security forces sleeps after clashes with militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Lmore
Shi'ite volunteers patrol the area as they take part in securing the area against the predominantly Sunni milimore
A member of the Iraqi Air Force looks out of a military helicopter at an aerial view of Baghdad, June 26, 2014more
Members of Iraqi security forces gesture during an intensive security deployment on the outskirts of the city more
Smoke rises during clashes between the predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq anmore
A member of the Iraqi security forces covers his ears while firing artillery during clashes with the predominamore
Spent shells litter the ground after clashes between Iraqi security forces and the predominantly Sunni militanmore
Iraqi refugees, who fled from the violence in Mosul, walk inside the Khazer refugee camp on the outskirts of Amore
Shiite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from the more
A member of the Kurdish peshmerga monitors through a pair of binoculars activities ongoing at an area controllmore
A Shi'ite volunteer wearing a mask, who has joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni milmore
Shi'ite volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi army to fight against the predominantly Sunni militants from themore
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in thmore

