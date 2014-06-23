Heshan - a poisonous legacy

Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, reacts as he rests at his home in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of cancer caused by arsenic poisoning in the previous two decades, and another 190 had developed cancer due to arsenic poisoning, the villagers wrote in a letter to the local government, seen by Reuters, seeking compensation and aid. An official surnamed Tan at Baiyun township government, which administrates Heshan, declined to comment when reached by telephone. REUTERS/Jason Lee

