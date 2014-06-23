Heshan - a poisonous legacy
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Cmore
A villager washes clothes in a river in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4,more
Sixty-one-year-old villager Xiong Dejun walks towards a bus station, on his way to get an X-ray examination fomore
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, reacts as he rests at his home in Heshan village, Shimemore
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, shows a medical certificate from Shimen People's Hospital which confirms he developed skin more
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who has been diagnosed with skin cancer, poses for a photograph as he show the ulcers on himore
Skin ulcers are seen on 69-year-old Gong Zhaoyuan's torso in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China'smore
Wen Jin'e, 65, shows a scar, the legacy of an operation to treat cervical cancer, in Heshan village, in Shimenmore
Gong Zhaoyuan (C), 69, who suffers from skin cancer stands next to his wife Wu Qunyao (L) and neighbor Wen Jinmore
A portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen at Gong Zhaoyuan's home at Heshan village, in Shimen comore
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer which developed as a result of arsenic poisoning, stands next tomore
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer, shows tumors on her fingers, at Heshan village, in Shimen countmore
Wu Qiongyao shows the skin ointments which her husband uses for his ulcers at Heshan village, in Shimen countymore
Wu Yangkui, puts a portrait of her late husband, who died from skin and lung cancer, in a drawer at Heshan vilmore
Wu Yangkui, whose husband died from skin and lung cancer, sits at home in Heshan village, in Shimen county, cemore
A bird perches on a line at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, centrmore
Water pipes are seen in a room at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county,more
A sealed mine entrance is seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Cmore
The damaged walls of a cistern are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, more
Two disused tanks are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Chinamore
A dog sleeps in front of Wen Jin'e and Xiong Demin's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China'smore
Medicines used by 71-year-old Xiong Demin are gathered for a photograph at Heshan village, in Shimen county, cmore
Qin Wenji, 82, who suffers from skin cancer, watches TV in his bedroom at Heshan village, in Shimen county, cemore
Xiong Demin, 71, who suffers from lung cancer, has breakfast with his 65-year-old wife Wen Jin'e, who suffers more
A woman walks past a tomb at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REmore
Damaged cowpea seedlings grow in a field at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, more
A scarecrow stands in a field at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014more
