版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 6月 23日 星期一 20:50 BJT

Heshan - a poisonous legacy

Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. Mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the realgar-rich area around Heshan from the 1950s until 2011 when they were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day, destroying crops and poisoning people. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Cmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. Mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the realgar-rich area around Heshan from the 1950s until 2011 when they were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day, destroying crops and poisoning people. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 27
A villager washes clothes in a river in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan, which is rich in realgar, or arsenic disulphide. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A villager washes clothes in a river in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4,more

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A villager washes clothes in a river in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. From the 1950s, mines and chemical plants mushroomed in the area around Heshan, which is rich in realgar, or arsenic disulphide. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 27
Sixty-one-year-old villager Xiong Dejun walks towards a bus station, on his way to get an X-ray examination for his lungs at a hospital in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. The mines and chemical plants were shut down in 2011 due to the pollution they caused but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Sixty-one-year-old villager Xiong Dejun walks towards a bus station, on his way to get an X-ray examination fomore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Sixty-one-year-old villager Xiong Dejun walks towards a bus station, on his way to get an X-ray examination for his lungs at a hospital in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. The mines and chemical plants were shut down in 2011 due to the pollution they caused but dust and runoff from arsenic plagues Heshan to this day. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 27
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, reacts as he rests at his home in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of cancer caused by arsenic poisoning in the previous two decades, and another 190 had developed cancer due to arsenic poisoning, the villagers wrote in a letter to the local government, seen by Reuters, seeking compensation and aid. An official surnamed Tan at Baiyun township government, which administrates Heshan, declined to comment when reached by telephone. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, reacts as he rests at his home in Heshan village, Shimemore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who was diagnosed with skin cancer, reacts as he rests at his home in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. In 2010, 157 villagers from Heshan, with a population of about 1,500, had died of cancer caused by arsenic poisoning in the previous two decades, and another 190 had developed cancer due to arsenic poisoning, the villagers wrote in a letter to the local government, seen by Reuters, seeking compensation and aid. An official surnamed Tan at Baiyun township government, which administrates Heshan, declined to comment when reached by telephone. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 27
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, shows a medical certificate from Shimen People's Hospital which confirms he developed skin cancer as a result of arsenic poisoning, in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Arsenic and inorganic arsenic compounds, often used for herbicides, wood preservatives and in the metallurgical industry, are listed as carcinogenic to humans by the World Health Organization, and can cause cancers of the skin, bladder and lungs. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, shows a medical certificate from Shimen People's Hospital which confirms he developed skin more

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, shows a medical certificate from Shimen People's Hospital which confirms he developed skin cancer as a result of arsenic poisoning, in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Arsenic and inorganic arsenic compounds, often used for herbicides, wood preservatives and in the metallurgical industry, are listed as carcinogenic to humans by the World Health Organization, and can cause cancers of the skin, bladder and lungs. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 27
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who has been diagnosed with skin cancer, poses for a photograph as he show the ulcers on his skin in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who has been diagnosed with skin cancer, poses for a photograph as he show the ulcers on himore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Gong Zhaoyuan, 69, who has been diagnosed with skin cancer, poses for a photograph as he show the ulcers on his skin in Heshan village, Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 27
Skin ulcers are seen on 69-year-old Gong Zhaoyuan's torso in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Zhaoyuan suffers from skin cancer, which developed as result of arsenic poisoning. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Skin ulcers are seen on 69-year-old Gong Zhaoyuan's torso in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China'smore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Skin ulcers are seen on 69-year-old Gong Zhaoyuan's torso in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Zhaoyuan suffers from skin cancer, which developed as result of arsenic poisoning. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 27
Wen Jin'e, 65, shows a scar, the legacy of an operation to treat cervical cancer, in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wen Jin'e, 65, shows a scar, the legacy of an operation to treat cervical cancer, in Heshan village, in Shimenmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Wen Jin'e, 65, shows a scar, the legacy of an operation to treat cervical cancer, in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 27
Gong Zhaoyuan (C), 69, who suffers from skin cancer stands next to his wife Wu Qunyao (L) and neighbor Wen Jin'e, who had cervical cancer, at his home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Gong Zhaoyuan (C), 69, who suffers from skin cancer stands next to his wife Wu Qunyao (L) and neighbor Wen Jinmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Gong Zhaoyuan (C), 69, who suffers from skin cancer stands next to his wife Wu Qunyao (L) and neighbor Wen Jin'e, who had cervical cancer, at his home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 27
A portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen at Gong Zhaoyuan's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen at Gong Zhaoyuan's home at Heshan village, in Shimen comore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A portrait of China's late Chairman Mao Zedong is seen at Gong Zhaoyuan's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 27
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer which developed as a result of arsenic poisoning, stands next to her bed at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer which developed as a result of arsenic poisoning, stands next tomore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer which developed as a result of arsenic poisoning, stands next to her bed at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 27
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer, shows tumors on her fingers, at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer, shows tumors on her fingers, at Heshan village, in Shimen countmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Qin Zhengyu, 78, who suffers from skin cancer, shows tumors on her fingers, at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 27
Wu Qiongyao shows the skin ointments which her husband uses for his ulcers at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wu Qiongyao shows the skin ointments which her husband uses for his ulcers at Heshan village, in Shimen countymore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Wu Qiongyao shows the skin ointments which her husband uses for his ulcers at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 27
Wu Yangkui, puts a portrait of her late husband, who died from skin and lung cancer, in a drawer at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wu Yangkui, puts a portrait of her late husband, who died from skin and lung cancer, in a drawer at Heshan vilmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Wu Yangkui, puts a portrait of her late husband, who died from skin and lung cancer, in a drawer at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 27
Wu Yangkui, whose husband died from skin and lung cancer, sits at home in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wu Yangkui, whose husband died from skin and lung cancer, sits at home in Heshan village, in Shimen county, cemore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Wu Yangkui, whose husband died from skin and lung cancer, sits at home in Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
15 / 27
A bird perches on a line at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A bird perches on a line at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, centrmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A bird perches on a line at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 27
Water pipes are seen in a room at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Water pipes are seen in a room at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county,more

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Water pipes are seen in a room at a closed realgar mining plant on a hill at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 27
A sealed mine entrance is seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A sealed mine entrance is seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Cmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A sealed mine entrance is seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 27
The damaged walls of a cistern are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The damaged walls of a cistern are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, more

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
The damaged walls of a cistern are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
19 / 27
Two disused tanks are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Two disused tanks are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Chinamore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Two disused tanks are seen at a closed realgar mining plant at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
20 / 27
A dog sleeps in front of Wen Jin'e and Xiong Demin's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Wen suffers from cervical cancer and Xiong from lung cancer. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A dog sleeps in front of Wen Jin'e and Xiong Demin's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China'smore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A dog sleeps in front of Wen Jin'e and Xiong Demin's home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Wen suffers from cervical cancer and Xiong from lung cancer. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
21 / 27
Medicines used by 71-year-old Xiong Demin are gathered for a photograph at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Xiong suffers from skin and lung and skin cancer. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Medicines used by 71-year-old Xiong Demin are gathered for a photograph at Heshan village, in Shimen county, cmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Medicines used by 71-year-old Xiong Demin are gathered for a photograph at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Xiong suffers from skin and lung and skin cancer. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
22 / 27
Qin Wenji, 82, who suffers from skin cancer, watches TV in his bedroom at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Qin Wenji, 82, who suffers from skin cancer, watches TV in his bedroom at Heshan village, in Shimen county, cemore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Qin Wenji, 82, who suffers from skin cancer, watches TV in his bedroom at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
23 / 27
Xiong Demin, 71, who suffers from lung cancer, has breakfast with his 65-year-old wife Wen Jin'e, who suffers from cervical cancer, at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Xiong Demin, 71, who suffers from lung cancer, has breakfast with his 65-year-old wife Wen Jin'e, who suffers more

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Xiong Demin, 71, who suffers from lung cancer, has breakfast with his 65-year-old wife Wen Jin'e, who suffers from cervical cancer, at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
24 / 27
A woman walks past a tomb at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman walks past a tomb at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REmore

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A woman walks past a tomb at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
25 / 27
Damaged cowpea seedlings grow in a field at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. Rice can not grow because of heavy arsenic concentrations in the water, many other plants often die when rain washes airborne pollutants into the fields, villagers said. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Damaged cowpea seedlings grow in a field at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, more

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
Damaged cowpea seedlings grow in a field at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 4, 2014. Rice can not grow because of heavy arsenic concentrations in the water, many other plants often die when rain washes airborne pollutants into the fields, villagers said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
26 / 27
A scarecrow stands in a field at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Research in the 1990s showed that arsenic concentration in the mining area near Heshan was up to 15 times the level deemed safe for farm land by Chinese government standards, according to state media. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A scarecrow stands in a field at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014more

2014年 6月 23日 星期一
A scarecrow stands in a field at Heshan village in Shimen county, central China's Hunan Province, June 3, 2014. Research in the 1990s showed that arsenic concentration in the mining area near Heshan was up to 15 times the level deemed safe for farm land by Chinese government standards, according to state media. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
27 / 27
重播
下一图片集
Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

下一个

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

Iraq's insurgent onslaught

The militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seizes northern Iraq and threatens to unleash all-out sectarian warfare.

2014年 6月 20日
Shelling in Slaviansk

Shelling in Slaviansk

The eastern Ukrainian town bears the brunt of damage in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and pro-separatist rebels.

2014年 6月 19日
Israel hunts for missing teens

Israel hunts for missing teens

Israeli forces search the West Bank for three teenagers believed to have been kidnapped.

2014年 6月 18日
Displaced in CAR

Displaced in CAR

Refugees displaced by the rising violence in the Central African Republic.

2014年 6月 18日

精选图集

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐