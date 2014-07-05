Game on at Wimbledon
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic holds the winners trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, after defeating Eugenimore
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic kisses the winner's trophy, the Venus Rosewater Dish, while posing for photogrmore
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic hits a return during her women's singles final tennis match against Eugenimore
Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic reacts after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in their women's singles finmore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada holds the runner up trophy after being defeated by Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic more
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic embraces her father Jiri after defeating Eugenie Bouchard of Canada in themore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada takes a break during her women's singles final tennis match against Petra Kvitova omore
Vasek Pospisil of Canada and Jack Sock of the U.S. (L) hold their winners' trophies after defeating Bob Bryan more
Vasek Pospisil of Canada and Jack Sock of the U.S. (R) celebrate defeating Bob Bryan of the U.S. and Mike Bryamore
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halmore
Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bmore
Milos Raonic of Canada hits a return during his men's singles quarter-final tennis match against Nick Kyrgios more
Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts to defeating Rafael Nadal of Spain in their men's singles tennis match at themore
Serena Williams of the U.S. (C) appears unwell before her women's doubles tennis match with Venus Williams of more
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria (L) speaks to Andy Murray of Britain after defeating him in their men's singles qumore
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sit on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tenmore
Rafael Nadal of Spain attends a news conference after being defeated by Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their menmore
Andy Murray of Britain sits after being defeated by Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in their men's singles quartermore
Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his men's singles tennis match against Nick Kyrgios of Australia at the Wimore
Maria Sharapova of Russia reacts after being defeated by Angelique Kerber of Germany in their women's singles more
Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their men's singles tennis matchmore
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France in their men's singles tennis matmore
A spectator photographs a match on a mobile telephone at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 30more
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her women's singles tennis match against Alize Cornet of France at tmore
A line judge is seen during the men's singles tennis match between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Tomas Berdych ofmore
Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria celebrates after defeating Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine in their men's singles tmore
Lleyton Hewitt from Australia and Jerzy Janowicz from Poland play during their men's singles match at the Wimbmore
Fans watch the men's singles tennis match between Andy Murray of Britain and Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain onmore
Serena Williams of the U.S. prepares to serve to Chanelle Scheepers of South Africa in their women's singles tmore
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga celebrates after winning his men's singles tennis match against Sam Querrey of the United Smore
Spectators shelter as rain stops play at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 28, 2014. more
Luke Saville of Australia reaches to hit a return to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their men's singles temore
Fans of Roger Federer of Switzerland hold up placards during his match against Paolo Lorenzi of Italy June 24,more
Urszula Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Angelique Kerber of Germany June 24, 2014. REUmore
Fans wear Union Flag make-up June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A ball-girl holds tennis balls June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A boy looks through a gap in canvas screening on Court 12 June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Fans ask Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for his autograph after he defeated Ryan Harrison of the U.S. June 23, 20more
Jurgen Melzer of Austria slips during his men's singles tennis match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France Junemore
An umpire sits on Court 12 as rainclouds appear June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
