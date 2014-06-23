Al Jazeera journalists sentenced
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Thmore
Andrew Greste (L), brother of Australian Peter Greste, talks to Ralph King, Australian ambassador to Egypt, asmore
Soldiers guard outside of Tora Prison where al-Jazeera journalists are tried at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014more
Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. They weremore
A supporter takes a photo of Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy after he was released at Nasr City policemore
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detaimore
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detaimore
Protesters rally in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detainedmore
Policemen rest during the trial of Al Jazeera journalists Peter Greste, Mohammed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed in a more
Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed wave to a friend and Fahmy's fiancmore
Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo Mamore
A protester, with her mouth taped, takes part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists inmore
Journalists demonstrate, calling for the release of Al Jazeera journalists arrested in Egypt last year, outsidmore
Journalists from the Foreign Correspondents Association kneel along a street as they participate in a protest more
Protesters with their mouths taped carry signs as they take part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazmore
Protesters and journalists hold placards during a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in more
Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakul Karman speaks to a group of journalists during a protest in Sanaa, against the demore
Police officers wait in their vehicle in front of Cairo's Tora prison, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abdmore
Protesters tape their mouths in protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, in downtownmore
Journalists from the foreign correspondence organization participate in a protest demanding the release of Al more
下一个
Heshan - a poisonous legacy
Arsenic mines and chemical plants in Heshan, China, were shut down due to the pollution they caused, but the dust and runoff plagues the village to this day,...
Iraq's insurgent onslaught
The militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant seizes northern Iraq and threatens to unleash all-out sectarian warfare.
Shelling in Slaviansk
The eastern Ukrainian town bears the brunt of damage in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and pro-separatist rebels.
Israel hunts for missing teens
Israeli forces search the West Bank for three teenagers believed to have been kidnapped.
精选图集
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.
Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.