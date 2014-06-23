版本:
Al Jazeera journalists sentenced

Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies, in a case that has raised questions about the country's respect for media freedoms.The three, who all deny the charge, include Australian Peter Greste, Al Jazeera's Kenya-based correspondent, and Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy, Cairo bureau chief of Al Jazeera English. The third defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, received an additional three-year jail sentence on a separate charge involving possession of ammunition. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Three Al Jazeera journalists were jailed for seven years in Egypt after a court convicted them of helping a "terrorist organization" by spreading lies, in a case that has raised questions about the country's respect for media freedoms.The three, who all deny the charge, include Australian Peter Greste, Al Jazeera's Kenya-based correspondent, and Canadian-Egyptian national Mohamed Fahmy, Cairo bureau chief of Al Jazeera English. The third defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, received an additional three-year jail sentence on a separate charge involving possession of ammunition. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Andrew Greste (L), brother of Australian Peter Greste, talks to Ralph King, Australian ambassador to Egypt, as they wait for the court ruling for Peter Greste and other defendants, in Cairo June 23, 2014. The three all denied the charge of working with the now banned Muslim Brotherhood. One defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, was given an extra three years for possessing a single bullet. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Andrew Greste (L), brother of Australian Peter Greste, talks to Ralph King, Australian ambassador to Egypt, asmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Andrew Greste (L), brother of Australian Peter Greste, talks to Ralph King, Australian ambassador to Egypt, as they wait for the court ruling for Peter Greste and other defendants, in Cairo June 23, 2014. The three all denied the charge of working with the now banned Muslim Brotherhood. One defendant, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed, was given an extra three years for possessing a single bullet. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Soldiers guard outside of Tora Prison where al-Jazeera journalists are tried at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. The men have been held at Egypt's notorious Tora Prison for six months, with the case becoming a rallying point for rights groups and news organizations around the world. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Soldiers guard outside of Tora Prison where al-Jazeera journalists are tried at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Soldiers guard outside of Tora Prison where al-Jazeera journalists are tried at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. The men have been held at Egypt's notorious Tora Prison for six months, with the case becoming a rallying point for rights groups and news organizations around the world. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. They were detained in late December and charged with helping "a terrorist group" - a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood - by broadcasting lies that harmed national security and supplying money, equipment and information to a group of Egyptians. The Brotherhood was banned and declared a terrorist group after the army deposed elected Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule. The Brotherhood says it is a peaceful organization. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Mohamed Fahmy stands behind bars as he waits to listen the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. They were detained in late December and charged with helping "a terrorist group" - a reference to the Muslim Brotherhood - by broadcasting lies that harmed national security and supplying money, equipment and information to a group of Egyptians. The Brotherhood was banned and declared a terrorist group after the army deposed elected Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule. The Brotherhood says it is a peaceful organization. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A supporter takes a photo of Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy after he was released at Nasr City police station in Cairo, June 17, 2014. Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the release on medical grounds of Al Jazeera journalist Shamy, who had been on hunger strike for more than 130 days in protest over his detention, a statement from the prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/Stringer

A supporter takes a photo of Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy after he was released at Nasr City police station in Cairo, June 17, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A supporter takes a photo of Al Jazeera journalist Abdullah Al-Shamy after he was released at Nasr City police station in Cairo, June 17, 2014. Egypt's public prosecutor ordered the release on medical grounds of Al Jazeera journalist Shamy, who had been on hunger strike for more than 130 days in protest over his detention, a statement from the prosecutor's office said. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. According to Al Jazeera's website, the two journalists have been in detention since August last year for providing information to the Muslim Brotherhood. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detaimore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. According to Al Jazeera's website, the two journalists have been in detention since August last year for providing information to the Muslim Brotherhood. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detaimore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A protester rallies in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters rally in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. The signs read, "Freedom for the men." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Protesters rally in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detainedmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Protesters rally in support of Al Jazeera journalists Abdullah al-Shami and Mohammed Sultan, who were detained by Egyptian authorities, in front of the Press Syndicate in Cairo, June 1, 2014. The signs read, "Freedom for the men." REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Policemen rest during the trial of Al Jazeera journalists Peter Greste, Mohammed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Policemen rest during the trial of Al Jazeera journalists Peter Greste, Mohammed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Policemen rest during the trial of Al Jazeera journalists Peter Greste, Mohammed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed wave to a friend and Fahmy's fiancee as they stand behind bars in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed wave to a friend and Fahmy's fiancmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Al Jazeera journalists (L-R) Mohammed Fahmy, Peter Greste and Baher Mohamed wave to a friend and Fahmy's fiancee as they stand behind bars in a court in Cairo June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper

Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Al Jazeera journalist Peter Greste of Australia stands in a metal cage during his trial in a court in Cairo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Al Youm Al Saabi Newspaper
A protester, with her mouth taped, takes part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

A protester, with her mouth taped, takes part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists inmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
A protester, with her mouth taped, takes part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Journalists demonstrate, calling for the release of Al Jazeera journalists arrested in Egypt last year, outside the Sudan Press Council in Khartoum February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Journalists demonstrate, calling for the release of Al Jazeera journalists arrested in Egypt last year, outside the Sudan Press Council in Khartoum February 27, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Journalists demonstrate, calling for the release of Al Jazeera journalists arrested in Egypt last year, outside the Sudan Press Council in Khartoum February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Journalists from the Foreign Correspondents Association kneel along a street as they participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents who were detained in Egypt, in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis

Journalists from the Foreign Correspondents Association kneel along a street as they participate in a protest more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Journalists from the Foreign Correspondents Association kneel along a street as they participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents who were detained in Egypt, in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Noor Khamis
Protesters with their mouths taped carry signs as they take part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Protesters with their mouths taped carry signs as they take part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazmore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Protesters with their mouths taped carry signs as they take part in a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Protesters and journalists hold placards during a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Protesters and journalists hold placards during a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Protesters and journalists hold placards during a protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, at Martyrs' square in downtown Beirut February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim
Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakul Karman speaks to a group of journalists during a protest in Sanaa, against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakul Karman speaks to a group of journalists during a protest in Sanaa, against the demore

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Nobel Peace Laureate Tawakul Karman speaks to a group of journalists during a protest in Sanaa, against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Police officers wait in their vehicle in front of Cairo's Tora prison, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Police officers wait in their vehicle in front of Cairo's Tora prison, February 20, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Police officers wait in their vehicle in front of Cairo's Tora prison, February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Protesters tape their mouths in protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, in downtown Beirut February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Protesters tape their mouths in protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, in downtown Beirut February 8, 2014.

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Protesters tape their mouths in protest against the detainment of Al Jazeera journalists in Egypt, in downtown Beirut February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Journalists from the foreign correspondence organization participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents outside the Egyptian Embassy premises in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas

Journalists from the foreign correspondence organization participate in a protest demanding the release of Al more

2014年 6月 24日 星期二
Journalists from the foreign correspondence organization participate in a protest demanding the release of Al Jazeera correspondents outside the Egyptian Embassy premises in Kenya's capital Nairobi February 4, 2014. REUTERS/George Philipas
