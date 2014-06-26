Suarez banned for bite
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was at the center of another biting storm after appearing to sink his teeth into tmore
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, June 24, 2014. more
Uruguay's Luis Suarez (R) reacts after clashing with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini June 24, 2014. The Italians wermore
Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth June 24, 2014. "It was ridiculous not to send Suarez off," Giorgio Chielmore
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after clashing with Italy's Giorgio Chiellini June 24, 2014. Suarez was banned fomore
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, as Uruguay's Gamore
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Uruguay's Luis Suarez holds his teeth while sitting on the ground as teammate Diego Godin helps him up June 24more
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini complains to referee Marco Rodriguez of Mexico June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini complains to referee Marco Rodriguez of Mexico June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
