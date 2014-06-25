ISIL in Mosul
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in thmore
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a police vehicle along a street in thmore
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a weapon while another holds a flag in the more
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) pose on top of an armored vehicle belonging to Iramore
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a strmore
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a vehicle in the city of Mosul, June more
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate on a street in the city of Mosul, June 2more
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) celebrate while sitting on vehicles in the city ofmore
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) walks past at a street in the city of Mosul, Junemore
A woman buys bread at a bakery in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive near a flag belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in the more
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds a flag while standing on an armored vehiclemore
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in tmore
Residents shop at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive on a street in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents shop for fruit at a market in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Residents gather at governorate building of Nineveh province after the predominantly Sunni militants from the more
Residents buy food from a burger and falafel restaurant in the city of Mosul June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq cmore
