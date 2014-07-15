A child migrant's journey
Children deported from the U.S. play after arriving on a flight from New Mexico with 38 Honduran women, girls more
Women and their children walk on the tarmac after being deported from the U.S., at the Ramon Villeda internatimore
A woman deported from the U.S. looks for her belongings after arriving on a flight carrying 116 Salvadorans demore
Illegal migrants from Guatemala who have been deported from the U.S. wait to provide their particulars to the more
A bus carrying deportees from the U.S. leaves the international airport in San Pedro Sula, Honduras July 14, 2more
A girl plays with balloons as a reporter tries to interview her, after being deported with her mother from themore
A girl sits next to her belongings as her mother (unseen) fills out a form with authorities after being deportmore
Honduran Janet Hernandez, 20, sits with her newborn six-day-old daughter at the Catholic migrant shelter in Samore
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. REmore
A migrant demonstrates to his friend (not pictured) how to catch a moving train in Atitalaquia, on the outskirmore
Migrant Santos Tome Hernandes, 16, from Honduras, sits on the railway tracks in Huehuetoca, on the outskirts omore
Arturo Medina, 22, who lost his arm in 2010 after falling from a freight train in Mexico while trying to reachmore
Children accompanying the funeral procession of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez make their waymore
Villagers carry the coffin containing the body of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez to the cemetmore
Francisco Ramos (C), father of teenage migrant Gilberto Francisco Ramos Juarez, cries during the burial of of more
A Honduran child, who will be accompanied by his family when they travel to reach northern Mexico or the U.S.,more
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtemore
Women and their children wait in line to register at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being depmore
Unaccompanied minors and a family are escorted by Honduran border policemen after being detained for lack of imore
A Honduran border policeman looks for illegal immigrants at the border of Honduras with Guatemala in the smallmore
Unaccompanied minors and a family sit in the bed of a police truck after being detained for the lack of identimore
Policemen search two men for drugs and weapons during a patrol at the gang-infested 14 de Marzo neighborhood imore
A general view of the gang-infested 14 de Marzo neighborhood is seen in Tegucigalpa, Honduras May 23, 2014. REmore
Children walk past an abandoned house at the gang-infested 14 de Marzo neighborhood in Tegucigalpa, Honduras more
A woman looks out of the door as her son sits outside their home at the Esquipulas neighborhood in Tegucigalpamore
A woman and her daughter cover themselves to avoid being photographed inside a bus, while arriving at the Hondmore
A worker leads minors who were deported from Mexico at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants, in San Pedromore
Women and their children wait in line to register at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being depmore
Unaccompanied minors watch TV at the Honduran Center for Returned Migrants after being deported from Mexico, imore
A Honduran child, who will be accompanied by his family when they travel to reach northern Mexico or the U.S.,more
Honduran children have meals at the Todo por ellos (All for them) immigrant shelter in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexmore
Honduran citizen Brenda Maribel Perdomo, 28, receives a kiss from her son Jefferson, 10, at the Todo por ellosmore
A volunteer teaches English phrases to migrants at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter more
A migrant child chooses clothing at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church temporary migrant shelter in McAllen, Texmore
Two young girls watch a World Cup soccer match on a television from their holding area where hundreds of mostlmore
Detainees are escorted to an area to make phone calls at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placemmore
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, at the U.more
A few boys try to make calls at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center in Nogales, Armore
Detainees sleep in a holding cell at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in Brownsville, more
A detainee sits in a holding cell at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility in Brownsville, more
下一个
Raising the Costa Concordia
The wreck of the Costa Concordia is refloated to be towed away for scrap.
Live fire with Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un guides live fire exercises in North Korea.
Moscow subway derails
A Moscow underground train derails during rush hour.
Rockets over Israel
Sirens sound as rockets land deep inside Israel.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.