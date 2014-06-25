Defending Baghdad
A member of the Iraqi security forces opens fire during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamimore
Tanks belonging to Iraqi security forces are seen during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, Junmore
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghmore
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard along a road during an intensive security deployment west omore
Members of the Iraqi security forces fire a mortar during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamore
A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, more
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, Jumore
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant gromore
A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, Jumore
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions along a road during an intensive security deploymentmore
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghmore
A member of the Iraqi security forces aims his rifle as he takes up position during an intensive security deplmore
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghmore
A member of Iraqi security forces guards during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 201more
Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic Stamore
Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant gromore
