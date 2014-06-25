版本:
Defending Baghdad

A member of the Iraqi security forces opens fire during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

2014年 6月 25日 星期三
Tanks belonging to Iraqi security forces are seen during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces fire a mortar during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces prays during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces stands guard during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions along a road during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of the Iraqi security forces aims his rifle as he takes up position during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi security forces guards during an intensive security deployment west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces patrol during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Members of the Iraqi security forces take their positions during clashes with fighters from Sunni militant group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Ibrahim bin Ali village, west of Baghdad, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

