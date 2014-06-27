Nigerian mall bombed
Nigerian police officers examine the scene of a bombing at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. At lemore
A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency more
NIgeria's Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo visits the scene of a bomb blast at the business district in Abmore
A victim of the bomb explosion in the business district receives treatment at the National Hospital emergency more
Explosive ordinance device experts with Nigeria's army retrieve samples from a crater at the point of explosiomore
The body of Suleiman Bisalla, the managing editor of the New Telegraph who was killed in the bomb explosion, imore
Explosive ordinance devices experts with Nigeria police collect samples after an explosion at the business dismore
Relatives, friends and sympathizers attend a burial of one of the victims of the bombing, at the Gudu cemeterymore
Nigeria's Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu (3rd L) visits a victim of the bomb explosion at the Maitama Generamore
A U.S forensic expert photographs the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business district in Abujmore
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
A woman, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abmore
A U.S forensics expert examines the location of a bomb blast at the business district in Abuja June 26, 2014. more
A woman reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolmore
An army soldier (2nd L) walks past a crater caused by an explosion as other emergency responders stand nearby more
Victims, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, wait for treatment at the Maitama general hosmore
Bodies of victims of a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district are carried away in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUmore
A man, injured in a bomb blast at a crowded shopping district, arrives at the Maitama general hospital in Abujmore
A Nigerian police officer wheels scraps from the wreckage of the car used in the bombing of the business distrmore
Smoke rises up over the city after a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood of Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolabimore
A Red Cross official walks, carrying body bags, at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolamore
A man with bloodstains on his shirt stands at the scene of a blast in the Wuse 2 neighborhood in Abuja, June 2more
Nigerian army soldiers stand guard as they cordon off a road leading to the scene of a blast at a business dismore
A crowd reacts at the scene of bomb blast at a crowded shopping district in Abuja, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Afolmore
