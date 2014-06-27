Photos of the week
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the televisimore
Dancers wait during a visit by actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba, South Sumore
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtemore
People attend a mass rally against "U.S. Imperialists" at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang in this undated photmore
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamibomore
Italy's Giorgio Chiellini shows his shoulder, claiming he was bitten by Uruguay's Luis Suarez, during their 20more
Belarussian MiG-29 jet fighters take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Minsk June 26, 2014. Belarusmore
A woman shields her child from the wind while walking on sand dunes in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 22, 2014. Rmore
Men try to put out a fire at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's Premore
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls form a human tower called "castells" as a child descends during the Samore
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fightimore
Burnt-out cars are seen at the scene of a blast in Abuja, June 25, 2014. At least 21 people were killed when amore
Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed (L-R) listen to the ruling at a court in Cairo June 23, 2014. Thmore
Qin Zhengyu, 78, shows moles and tumors on her back in her home at Heshan village, in Shimen county, central Cmore
Police patrol the crime scene after a man was killed in a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party more
Senior soccer players take part in a match at a soccer field in Miraflores, in Lima, Peru June 19, 2014. Seniomore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry talks to European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton during a NATOmore
Kate Kelly of Ordain Women weeps during a vigil as members of the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of more
Liu Xinjun (L) and Jia Xiaoyu (R) hold a woman who fell out a window at her home in Tianjin, June 17, 2014. Limore
Refugee children from eastern Ukraine play in a school yard, which is currently being used as a temporary shelmore
Participants look on during a competition at the "Zarnitsa" regional war games for students near Stavropol, Rumore
Handlers struggle to hold ostriches so carts can be attached to them for an exhibition race billed as "The 3rdmore
Spectators take photographs of Rafael Nadal of Spain as he changes his shirt during his men's singles tennis mmore
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj June 22, 2more
