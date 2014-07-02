Pictures of the month: June
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stands on the conning tower of a submarine during his inspection of the Koreanmore
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, durinmore
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastmore
Belarussian MiG-29 jet fighters take part in a rehearsal for a military parade in Minsk, Belarus, June 26, 201more
A man stands on sandbags near a dead body at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by fomore
Thai prisoner Chanmansuk P.U Suphap (R) fights with Mnajande Msidmata of Myanmar during their fight in "Fightimore
Grade school students and residents look at the head of a carved Baird's Beaked whale at Wada port in Minamibomore
People hoping to reach the U.S. ride atop the wagon of a freight train, known as La Bestia (The Beast) in Ixtemore
Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks at the Iron Throne as she meets members of the cast on the set of the televisimore
Dancers wait during a visit by American actor Forest Whitaker (not seen) inside the UN House IDP Camp in Juba,more
Police patrol the area around a man killed after a shooting, as fireworks are set off at a local party in the more
Men inspect a site damaged by what activists said was a barrel bomb dropped by forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
President Barack Obama presents the Medal of Honor to retired U.S. Marine Corps Corporal William "Kyle" Carpenmore
Singer Rihanna arrives for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDA) at Lincoln Center in New more
An environmental activist takes part in a rally demanding deputies of parliament to pass laws protecting ecolomore
Syrian and Palestinian refugee children climb up a goalpost before the start of a soccer match in the Al-Baqaamore
Honda MotoGP rider Marc Marquez of Spain kicks a soccer ball as he celebrates with supporters after winning thmore
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in the northern Iraq cmore
A mother and child who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk, stand in their temporary accommodation in the towmore
Smoke rises from a house deliberately set on fire, days after part of the ground it was resting on collapsed imore
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in the eastmore
A man, who was injured during a suicide bomber attack in Mwafaqiya village at Mosul, lies in a hospital bed afmore
A huge video screen on Sword Beach shows U.S. President Barack Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin as tmore
Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dmore
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountamore
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the" WorldPride" gay pride Parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014more
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria, June 29,more
Festival goers splash through a muddy puddle at Worthy Farm in Somerset, Britain, on the third day of the Glasmore
Chicago Police patrol officer Paul Casasanto hugs his horse "Riordan" in the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit more
Internal Security members carry an injured suspect after arresting him following a bomb attack at Duroy hotel more
Castellers Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls start to form a human tower called "castells" during the Sant Joan fesmore
A diver swims near the bow of the wreck of the Baron Gautsch ship, near the Adriatic town of Rovinj, Croatia, more
People try to help a man during heavy flooding in the city of Varna, in northeastern Bulgaria, June 19, 2014. more
A 21-foot tall model of the Transformers character Optimus Prime is displayed on the red carpet before the wormore
An Ukrainian border post is seen through bullet holes in a truck's windscreen on the outskirts of the eastern more
