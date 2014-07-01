Israelis mourn
Rachel (L) and Avi Fraenkel, parents of U.S.-Israeli national Naftali, 16, one of three Israeli teens who weremore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eulogizes the three Israeli teens, Gil-Ad Shaer, U.S.-Israeli nationmore
Israelis attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Banmore
Bat-Galim Shaer (R) and Iris Yifrah, mothers of two of the three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed inmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killemore
A Jewish youth prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupmore
A Jewish youth prays during the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed in the occupmore
Israelis attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens, who were abducted and killed in the occupied West Bamore
An Israeli flag flies as people attend the joint funeral of three Israeli teens who were abducted and killed imore
Bat-Galim (R), Ofir (L) and Shirel Shaer, parents and sister of Gil-Ad, 16, one of three Israeli teens who wemore
Israeli women hug each other as people light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as they mourn the death of thrmore
Israelis protest at a junction near the West Bank city of Hebron, after Israeli forces found the bodies of thrmore
A woman holds a sign during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in more
Israelis gather in the town of Elad, Israel, outside the home of Eyal Yifrah, one of three teenagers who was amore
Demonstrators stand next to a rail during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies more
Rabbi Avi Weiss speaks in the midst of demonstrators during a memorial service for three missing Israeli teenamore
An Israeli woman lights candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square as she mourns the death of three teenagers who weremore
Rabbi Avi Weiss (C) marches with demonstrators during a memorial service near the United Nations headquarters,more
Israelis light candles in Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, as they mourn the death of three teenagers who were abductemore
A boy holds a board with the likeness of three missing Israeli teenagers whose bodies were found in the occupimore
Israelis light candles at a junction near the West Bank settlement of Efrat, after Israeli forces found the bomore
Candles placed next to a picture of three Israeli teenagers who were abducted and killed, in Tel Aviv's Rabin more
Women weep as they listen to speakers during a memorial service for three Israeli teenagers kidnapped near a smore
Israelis gather in the town of Elad, outside the home of Eyal Yifrah, one of three teenagers who was abducted more
A boy holds a board with the likeness of three Israeli teenagers who had been kidnapped near a settlement in tmore
下一个
Syria's unending war
Recent images from the civil war in Syria.
Battle for Iraq
Iraqi forces prepare to take the offensive.
Nigerian mall bombed
A bomb tears through a crowded shopping district in Abuja during rush hour, adding to the toll of hundreds killed in attacks this year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.