版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 2日 星期三 21:45 BJT

Hong Kong marches for democracy

A protester is dragged away by policewomen on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014, after staying an overnight sit-in with fellow protesters. Hundreds of police forcibly removed kicking and screaming protesters from the Central business district, holdouts of an all-night sit-in on the heels of a mass rally demanding greater democracy from Communist Party rulers in Beijing. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is dragged away by policewomen on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014,more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester is dragged away by policewomen on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014, after staying an overnight sit-in with fellow protesters. Hundreds of police forcibly removed kicking and screaming protesters from the Central business district, holdouts of an all-night sit-in on the heels of a mass rally demanding greater democracy from Communist Party rulers in Beijing. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 20
A policeman stands guard in front of a group supporting China's recent "white paper" statement that reasserted Beijing's authority over Hong Kong, during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

A policeman stands guard in front of a group supporting China's recent "white paper" statement that reassertedmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A policeman stands guard in front of a group supporting China's recent "white paper" statement that reasserted Beijing's authority over Hong Kong, during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Close
2 / 20
Protesters join hands as they sit along with fellow protesters and a pet dog before being dragged away by the police on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters join hands as they sit along with fellow protesters and a pet dog before being dragged away by the more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Protesters join hands as they sit along with fellow protesters and a pet dog before being dragged away by the police on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 20
A protester carries a placard during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren

A protester carries a placard during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester carries a placard during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Close
4 / 20
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by policewomen on a street outside HSBC headquarters at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014, after staying an overnight sit-in with fellow demonstrators. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester reacts as she is dragged away by policewomen on a street outside HSBC headquarters at Hong Kong's more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by policewomen on a street outside HSBC headquarters at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014, after staying an overnight sit-in with fellow demonstrators. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 20
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kongmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
6 / 20
A protester is taken away by police officers after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester is taken away by police officers after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central districtmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester is taken away by police officers after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
7 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters carry a replica of the Goddess of Democracy during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters carry a replica of the Goddess of Democracy during a march in the streets to demand umore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Pro-democracy protesters carry a replica of the Goddess of Democracy during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
8 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters look out from a window as they are detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters look out from a window as they are detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's fimore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Pro-democracy protesters look out from a window as they are detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
9 / 20
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 20
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kongmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
11 / 20
A protester is taken away by police officers in front of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), after staying overnight, at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A protester is taken away by police officers in front of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), after stayingmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester is taken away by police officers in front of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), after staying overnight, at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
12 / 20
Police officers search a protester as he was detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Police officers search a protester as he was detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Centralmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Police officers search a protester as he was detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
13 / 20
A protester reacts as others shout at police officers as they take him away from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester reacts as others shout at police officers as they take him away from a street after staying overnimore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester reacts as others shout at police officers as they take him away from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 20
Protesters hold a banner which reads "2014 July 1 mass march" to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014, the day marking the 17th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Protesters hold a banner which reads "2014 July 1 mass march" to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Protesters hold a banner which reads "2014 July 1 mass march" to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014, the day marking the 17th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 20
A protester wearing a headband which reads "civil disobedience" cries before being dragged away from a street by the police after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester wearing a headband which reads "civil disobedience" cries before being dragged away from a street more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A protester wearing a headband which reads "civil disobedience" cries before being dragged away from a street by the police after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters sit-in outside HSBC's headquarter after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-democracy protesters sit-in outside HSBC's headquarter after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Pro-democracy protesters sit-in outside HSBC's headquarter after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
17 / 20
A pro-democracy protester sleeps outside HSBC's headquarter while police motorcycles ride past after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

A pro-democracy protester sleeps outside HSBC's headquarter while police motorcycles ride past after a march tmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A pro-democracy protester sleeps outside HSBC's headquarter while police motorcycles ride past after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 20
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2more

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 20
A woman carries a child in front of a banner which reads "Go away quick" with a portrait of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, as they join tens of thousands others during a march to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A woman carries a child in front of a banner which reads "Go away quick" with a portrait of Hong Kong Chief Exmore

2014年 7月 2日 星期三
A woman carries a child in front of a banner which reads "Go away quick" with a portrait of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, as they join tens of thousands others during a march to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Seeking refuge in Sweden

Seeking refuge in Sweden

下一个

Seeking refuge in Sweden

Seeking refuge in Sweden

Portraits of asylum seekers in Stockholm, who reveal where they are from, why they left, and how they had reached Sweden.

2014年 7月 2日
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top images from the month of June.

2014年 7月 2日
Sad fans

Sad fans

When watching the World Cup gets tough.

2014年 7月 2日
Israelis mourn

Israelis mourn

The bodies of three missing Israeli teenagers were found in the occupied West Bank.

2014年 7月 2日

精选图集

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐