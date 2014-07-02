Hong Kong marches for democracy
A protester is dragged away by policewomen on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014,more
A policeman stands guard in front of a group supporting China's recent "white paper" statement that reassertedmore
Protesters join hands as they sit along with fellow protesters and a pet dog before being dragged away by the more
A protester carries a placard during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REmore
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by policewomen on a street outside HSBC headquarters at Hong Kong's more
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kongmore
A protester is taken away by police officers after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central districtmore
Pro-democracy protesters carry a replica of the Goddess of Democracy during a march in the streets to demand umore
Pro-democracy protesters look out from a window as they are detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's fimore
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial more
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kongmore
A protester is taken away by police officers in front of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), after stayingmore
Police officers search a protester as he was detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Centralmore
A protester reacts as others shout at police officers as they take him away from a street after staying overnimore
Protesters hold a banner which reads "2014 July 1 mass march" to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1more
A protester wearing a headband which reads "civil disobedience" cries before being dragged away from a street more
Pro-democracy protesters sit-in outside HSBC's headquarter after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong more
A pro-democracy protester sleeps outside HSBC's headquarter while police motorcycles ride past after a march tmore
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2more
A woman carries a child in front of a banner which reads "Go away quick" with a portrait of Hong Kong Chief Exmore
