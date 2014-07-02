Seeking refuge in Sweden
Davlat, 19, from Tajikistan covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph in a church yardmore
Monther B, 47, a lawyer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asmore
Oamayma A, 42, a French language teacher from Syria, covers her face to hide her identity as she poses for a pmore
Collins, 23, from Nigeria covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp more
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his idenmore
Ahmed M, 47, an assistant engineer from Syria, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photogramore
Lutfullah, 27, from Afghanistan, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylumore
Mebrahtu, a 37-year-old soldier from Eritrea, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograpmore
Ghassan M K, 39, from Damascus, shows his back to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum more
下一个
Pictures of the month: June
Our top images from the month of June.
Sad fans
When watching the World Cup gets tough.
Israelis mourn
The bodies of three missing Israeli teenagers were found in the occupied West Bank.
Syria's unending war
Recent images from the civil war in Syria.
精选图集
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.