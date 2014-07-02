版本:
2014年 7月 3日 星期四

Tension in Jerusalem

A Palestinian kicks a tire after setting it ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A Palestinian kicks a tire after setting it ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Suha, mother of Mohammed Abu Khudair, shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone at their home in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Suha, mother of Mohammed Abu Khudair, shows a picture of her son on her mobile phone at their home in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian stone-thrower runs across a street with a board for protection during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A Palestinian stone-thrower runs across a street with a board for protection during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An injured Palestinian stone-thrower is helped by his comrades during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
An injured Palestinian stone-thrower is helped by his comrades during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian prepares to hurl a stone as he stands in a cloud of smoke from tires set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A Palestinian prepares to hurl a stone as he stands in a cloud of smoke from tires set ablaze during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians set off firecrackers towards Israeli police during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Palestinians set off firecrackers towards Israeli police during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli riot police take up position during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Israeli riot police take up position during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian stone-thrower stands during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A Palestinian stone-thrower stands during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Palestinians hurl stones during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Palestinian stone-throwers take cover during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian uses a sling to hurl a stone towards Israeli police during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
A Palestinian uses a sling to hurl a stone towards Israeli police during clashes in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Israeli soldiers detain a blindfolded Palestinian in the West Bank City of Hebron July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Israeli soldiers detain a blindfolded Palestinian in the West Bank City of Hebron July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Israeli police crime scene investigators carry evidence from the scene where a body was found in the Jerusalem Forest July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Israeli police crime scene investigators carry evidence from the scene where a body was found in the Jerusalem Forest July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
An Israeli police officer gestures in the Jerusalem Forest where a body was found July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
An Israeli police officer gestures in the Jerusalem Forest where a body was found July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli riot police take position behind a car during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

2014年 7月 3日 星期四
Israeli riot police take position behind a car during clashes with Palestinian stone-throwers in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
