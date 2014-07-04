版本:
中国
2014年 7月 5日 星期六

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
1 / 20
A man walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A man walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
2 / 20
Vehicles make their way through high water as they drive after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Vehicles make their way through high water as they drive after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
3 / 20
People ride their bicycles through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
People ride their bicycles through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
4 / 20
A woman walks down a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur blew through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A woman walks down a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur blew through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
5 / 20
Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert photographs flood damage from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Rear Adm. Stephen Metric/Handout

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert photographs flood damage from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Rear Adm. Stephen Metric/Handout
6 / 20
A city worker drives his truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A city worker drives his truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
7 / 20
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial handout photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard July 4, 2014. EUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial handout photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard July 4, 2014. EUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
8 / 20
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
9 / 20
Pedestrians make their way down the street after hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Pedestrians make their way down the street after hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
10 / 20
A downed sign is pictured after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A downed sign is pictured after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
11 / 20
Carter Cromley of Virginia carries the cover for his jet ski that was blown off as Hurricane Arthur continues in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Carter Cromley of Virginia carries the cover for his jet ski that was blown off as Hurricane Arthur continues in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
12 / 20
Kyler Cook, 18, and Brodie Fox, 10, both from Tiffen, Ohio, walk through the storm surge of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Kyler Cook, 18, and Brodie Fox, 10, both from Tiffen, Ohio, walk through the storm surge of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
13 / 20
Mark Scammell places a piece of plywood over the sign to his surf shop in Nags Head, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Mark Scammell places a piece of plywood over the sign to his surf shop in Nags Head, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
14 / 20
Surfers Robert Drew, from left, Brad Thomas, Tim Duncan, Pate Futch, and Benjamin Hewett, wait for good waves outside an arcade during Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Surfers Robert Drew, from left, Brad Thomas, Tim Duncan, Pate Futch, and Benjamin Hewett, wait for good waves outside an arcade during Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
15 / 20
Kyler Cook, 10, of Tiffen, Ohio, jumps across sand bags placed to stop beach erosion during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Kyler Cook, 10, of Tiffen, Ohio, jumps across sand bags placed to stop beach erosion during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
16 / 20
Surfer Ben Powell of Ocean Isle Beach rides a large wave during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Surfer Ben Powell of Ocean Isle Beach rides a large wave during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
17 / 20
Michal Kubo, a lifeguard with Lack's Beach Service, prepares his lifeguard station at Myrtle Beach State Park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Michal Kubo, a lifeguard with Lack's Beach Service, prepares his lifeguard station at Myrtle Beach State Park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
18 / 20
Bob Jenkins holds on to his hat from the wind as he and his friend Darlene Pittman take their dogs for a walk just before the the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Surfside Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Bob Jenkins holds on to his hat from the wind as he and his friend Darlene Pittman take their dogs for a walk just before the the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Surfside Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
19 / 20
Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
20 / 20
