ISIL rises

A militant Islamist fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after the group captured territory in neighboring Iraq, a monitoring service said. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
A militant Islamist fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after the group captured territory in neighboring Iraq, a monitoring service said. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Militant Islamist fighters parade on military vehicles along the streets of northern Raqqa province, Syria June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Militant Islamist fighters wave flags as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

2014年 7月 4日
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City, Baghdad, Iraq June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
People walk past a banner (in black and white) belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2014. The banner reads, "There is no God but God, and Mohammad is his messenger." REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
People walk past a banner (in black and white) belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 28, 2014. The banner reads, "There is no God but God, and Mohammad is his messenger." REUTERS/Stringer
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Mosul, Iraq June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in Mosul, Iraq June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

2014年 7月 4日
Personnel from the Kurdish security forces detain a man suspected of being a militant belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) in the outskirts of Kirkuk, Iraq June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, Syria January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

2014年 7月 4日
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), in Ras al-Ain, Syria January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Fighters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stand guard at a checkpoint in Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) stands guard with his weapon by the side of a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Vehicles drive under a banner belonging to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) along a street in Mosul, Iraq June 12, 2014. The sign reads, ''Welcome to the State of Nineveh''. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A burnt vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces is pictured at a checkpoint in east Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
A burnt vehicle belonging to Iraqi security forces is pictured at a checkpoint in east Mosul, Iraq June 11, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has imposed sweeping restrictions on personal freedoms in the northern province of Raqqa. Among the restrictions, women must wear the niqab, or full face veil, in public or face unspecified punishments "in accordance with sharia", or Islamic law. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Veiled women walk past a billboard that carries a verse from Koran urging women to wear a hijab in the northern province of Raqqa, Syria March 31, 2014. The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) has imposed sweeping restrictions on personal freedoms in the northern province of Raqqa. Among the restrictions, women must wear the niqab, or full face veil, in public or face unspecified punishments "in accordance with sharia", or Islamic law. REUTERS/Stringer
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 4日
Fighters from Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
