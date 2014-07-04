Brazil overpass collapse
A car is trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte July 3, 2014more
Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction inmore
Rescue workers inspect a bus trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizmore
A rescue worker inspects the area next to a car trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under consmore
Police inspect a bus trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte more
Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction inmore
Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction inmore
Rescue workers try to reach vehicles trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction inmore
Rescue workers inspect a car trapped underneath an overpass that collapsed while under construction in Belo Homore
An overpass that collapsed while under construction trapping vehicles underneath in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 20more
A vehicle is trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in Belo Horizonte, July 3, 20more
A man holds a banner that reads "Cup dirty with blood" next to a bridge that collapsed while under constructiomore
ISIL rises
The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant declares a caliphate after their military advances in Iraq and Syria.
Tension in Jerusalem
Clashes in Jerusalem over the death of an abducted Palestinian youth believed killed in revenge over the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.
Hong Kong marches for democracy
Hong Kong police forcibly remove protesters who occupied the streets after a mass march demanding greater democracy.
Seeking refuge in Sweden
Portraits of asylum seekers in Stockholm, who reveal where they are from, why they left, and how they had reached Sweden.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.