版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 5日 星期六 08:04 BJT

Photos of the week

Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glamore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glastonbury Festival June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
1 / 24
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Close
2 / 24
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstratorsmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstrators outside the U.S. embassy in Manila, Philippines July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
3 / 24
A car is trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in the World Cup host city Belo Horizonte, Brazil July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A car is trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in the World Cup host city Belo Hmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A car is trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in the World Cup host city Belo Horizonte, Brazil July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
4 / 24
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters in the Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot previously known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after the group captured territory in neighboring Iraq, a monitoring service said. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northemore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. The fighters in the Islamic State, an al Qaeda offshoot previously known as Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), held the parade to celebrate their declaration of an Islamic "caliphate" after the group captured territory in neighboring Iraq, a monitoring service said. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
5 / 24
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong in what could be the biggest challenge to Chinese Communist Party rule in more than a decade. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. Pro-democracy protesters gathered for a mass march in Hong Kong in what could be the biggest challenge to Chinese Communist Party rule in more than a decade. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 24
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prommore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prominence last year after admitting to smoking crack, buying illegal drugs and driving after drinking, insisted for months he did not have a problem. But last month he said he would take time off to deal with his drinking issues in rehabilitation and has now returned to office. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
7 / 24
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 30, 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that business owners can object on religious grounds to a provision of U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare law that requires closely held companies to provide health insurance that covers birth control. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washinmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington June 30, 2014. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that business owners can object on religious grounds to a provision of U.S. President Barack Obama's healthcare law that requires closely held companies to provide health insurance that covers birth control. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
8 / 24
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/Handout

The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweetmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/Handout
Close
9 / 24
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th birthday celebration, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th birthday celebration, in Laoag, Ilocos Norte in northern Philippines, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
10 / 24
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, anmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, an Arab suburb of Jerusalem, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
11 / 24
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto hosted WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto homore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto hosted WorldPride, a week-long event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 24
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He traveled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then traveled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his idenmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his identity as he poses for a photograph at an asylum camp outside Stockholm June 8, 2014. Assaf paid smugglers 8000 euros to get to Sweden. He traveled through the mountains to Turkey and then from Turkey to Greece by boat with dozens of others. He then traveled to Stockholm in a truck. When asked about his future he said, "What future? I am in a foreign country with my family living in danger thousands of miles away. There is no future until they are here." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Close
13 / 24
African asylum seekers camp out during an overnight protest after leaving Holot open detention center in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. Several hundred asylum seekers attempted to march to the nearby border with Egypt, where they hoped to bring international attention to their struggle to be recognized as refugees. They were stopped by the Israeli army, but refused to return to the detention center. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

African asylum seekers camp out during an overnight protest after leaving Holot open detention center in southmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
African asylum seekers camp out during an overnight protest after leaving Holot open detention center in southern Israel's Negev desert, June 28, 2014. Israel opened Holot as part of its bid to rid itself of some of the 50,000 African migrants, mostly Sudanese and Eritreans, who have entered its territory illegally since around 2007. Several hundred asylum seekers attempted to march to the nearby border with Egypt, where they hoped to bring international attention to their struggle to be recognized as refugees. They were stopped by the Israeli army, but refused to return to the detention center. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
14 / 24
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that wasmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that was under construction on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
15 / 24
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain early June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountamore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountain from El Collado mountain pass, near the town of Competa, near Malaga, southern Spain early June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 24
A Muslim man prays inside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

A Muslim man prays inside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh Junemore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A Muslim man prays inside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
Close
17 / 24
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through. Driven largely by poverty and gang violence at home, the wave has swelled again in the last few months, although with a new dynamic as more children make the trek, many traveling without parents or relatives to care for them. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. Dumore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through. Driven largely by poverty and gang violence at home, the wave has swelled again in the last few months, although with a new dynamic as more children make the trek, many traveling without parents or relatives to care for them. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 24
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and future U.S. Army officers. They undergo administrative processing, fittings for their initial issue of military clothing, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations and begin their first lessons in marching, military courtesy and discipline. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Remore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Reception Day in West Point, New York July 2, 2014. During Reception Day, the new cadets begin the process of becoming West Point cadets and future U.S. Army officers. They undergo administrative processing, fittings for their initial issue of military clothing, receive haircuts, medical and physical evaluations and begin their first lessons in marching, military courtesy and discipline. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 24
U.S. fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

U.S. fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
U.S. fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and Belgium at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
20 / 24
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot, Israel July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in tmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot, Israel July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
21 / 24
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in more

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 24
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pool

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halep of Romania at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pool
Close
23 / 24
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, China July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residentialmore

2014年 7月 5日 星期六
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residential area in Kunming, Yunnan province, China July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
24 / 24
重播
下一图片集
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

下一个

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

2014年 7月 5日
Brazil overpass collapse

Brazil overpass collapse

An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.

2014年 7月 4日
ISIL rises

ISIL rises

The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant declares a caliphate after their military advances in Iraq and Syria.

2014年 7月 4日
Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Clashes in Jerusalem over the death of an abducted Palestinian youth believed killed in revenge over the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.

2014年 7月 3日

精选图集

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐