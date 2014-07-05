Photos of the week

A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. During the eight months ending June 15, some 52,000 children were detained at the U.S. border with Mexico, most of them from Central America. That was double the previous year's tally and tens of thousands more are believed to have slipped through. Driven largely by poverty and gang violence at home, the wave has swelled again in the last few months, although with a new dynamic as more children make the trek, many traveling without parents or relatives to care for them. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

