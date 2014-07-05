Photos of the week
Members of the English National Ballet perform on the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset, during the Glamore
A man carries an injured child after what activists claim was a car explosion in a market in Douma in the eastmore
An anti-riot policeman is hit in the face with a colleague's shield while attempting to disperse demonstratorsmore
A car is trapped underneath a bridge that collapsed while under construction in the World Cup host city Belo Hmore
A militant Islamist fighter gestures as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northemore
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial more
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford arrives at City Hall in Toronto June 30, 2014. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, who shot to prommore
A protester dressed as a copy of the Bible joins groups demonstrating outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washinmore
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweetmore
Former Philippine first lady and congresswoman Imelda Marcos receives flowers from supporters during her 85th more
A Palestinian stone-thrower takes cover behind a street pole during clashes with Israeli police in Shuafat, anmore
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto homore
Syrian migrant Assaf, 44, who was head of security for a government minister, covers his face to hide his idenmore
African asylum seekers camp out during an overnight protest after leaving Holot open detention center in southmore
Rescue workers conduct a search operation for survivors at the site of a collapsed 11-storey building that wasmore
Small forest fires are pictured between pine trees at night at Sierra de Tejeda nature park, on a burnt mountamore
A Muslim man prays inside a mosque on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan in Old Dhaka, Bangladesh Junemore
A child's shoe is seen in the railway tracks in Atitalaquia, on the outskirts of Mexico City June 26, 2014. Dumore
A cadet candidate for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point class of 2018 is measured for clothing during Remore
U.S. fans show dejection at the end of the extra time of the 2014 World Cup round of 16 game between U.S. and more
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in tmore
Lightning strikes One World Trade Center in Manhattan as the sun sets behind the city after a summer storm in more
Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return during her women's singles semi-final tennis match against Simona Halmore
A firefighter holds a red panda (Ailurus fulgens) from its tail while removing it from a tree at a residentialmore
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur
Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.
Brazil overpass collapse
An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.
ISIL rises
The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant declares a caliphate after their military advances in Iraq and Syria.
Tension in Jerusalem
Clashes in Jerusalem over the death of an abducted Palestinian youth believed killed in revenge over the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.
