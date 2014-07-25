Best of Tour de France
A group of breakaway riders pedal through a rain storm near the town of Condom in the Pyrenees mountains durinmore
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy pushes away a spectator as he cycles to win the 145.5kmmore
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy reacts as he crosses the finish line after the 208.5km more
Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Nicolas Roche of Ireland climbs to Pla d'Adet in the Pyrenees mountains during the 124more
Europcar team rider Yukiya Arahiro (R) of Japan and BMC team rider Peter Velits of Slovakia drink as they cyclmore
Cycling fans dressed as cavemen attend the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Carcamore
Garmin-Sharp team rider Jack Bauer of New Zealand reacts after crossing the finish line of the 222-km 15th stamore
The pack rides along a tree-lined road during the 237.5km 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling race betweemore
The pack of riders is reflected in a rear mirror during the 177-km fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cyclmore
Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Ral Majka of Poland reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the 177-km fourteenth more
The pack of riders including race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali (C) of Italy cycles past Sisteron dmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 197.5km 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between more
Race leader Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy climbs to Risoul during the 177-km fourteenth stage of more
The pack of riders cycles on its way past a sunflowers field during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de Framore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling race betweenmore
Riders are shadowed as they cycle among the pack during the 187.5-km 11th stage of the Tour de France cycling more
Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Alberto Contador of Spain gets medical assistance after he fell during the 161.5-km temore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race betweemore
Lotto-Belisol team rider Tony Gallopin of France reacts on the podium as he took the leader's yellow jersey afmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 170-km ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between more
Garmin-Sharp team rider Andrew Talansky of the U.S. crashes as Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Matteo Trentmore
The pack of riders cycles past the cemetery outside of the WWI Douaumont ossuary near Verdun during the 234.5 more
NetApp-Endura team rider Tiago Machado of Portugal gets assistance after he crashed during the 234.5 km sevenmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 194 km sixth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Arrmore
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain rides in his torn cycling kit after falling in the 5th stage of tmore
The pack of riders cycles past a windmill during the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race fmore
Belkin team rider Lars Boom of the Netherlands celebrates as he wins the 155.5 km fifth stage of the Tour de Fmore
Race best sprinter jersey holder Cannondale team rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia leads a group of riders during more
Lotto-Belisol team rider Gregory Henderson of New Zealand gets assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fmore
Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain gets medical assistance after crashing during the 163.5 km fourthmore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from more
Europcar team rider Thomas Voeckler of France cycles during a breakaway in the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tomore
The pack of riders cycles on its way past the Big Ben clock tower and Houses of Parliament during the third 15more
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the 155 km third stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Cammore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ymore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Ymore
Aerial view of the pack on its way during the second 201 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Yormore
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain crosses the finish line after crashing during a mmore
Omega Pharma-Quick Step team rider Mark Cavendish of Britain gets assistance after crashing during a mass sprimore
The pack of riders cycles on its way during the first 190.5 km stage of the Tour de France cycling race from more
