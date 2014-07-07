版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 04:30 BJT

Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastemore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
1 / 25
Ammunition and mines lie near a destroyed vehicle just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ammunition and mines lie near a destroyed vehicle just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7,more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ammunition and mines lie near a destroyed vehicle just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
2 / 25
A destroyed military vehicle is seen near a landmine warning sign just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A destroyed military vehicle is seen near a landmine warning sign just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Smore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A destroyed military vehicle is seen near a landmine warning sign just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
3 / 25
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed tank of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed tank of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainianmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed tank of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
4 / 25
A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris near a destroyed vehicle on a road just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris near a destroyed vehicle on a road just outside the eastern Ukrainian townmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris near a destroyed vehicle on a road just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
5 / 25
Ukrainian troops stand near destroyed military vehicles just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian troops stand near destroyed military vehicles just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk Jmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ukrainian troops stand near destroyed military vehicles just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 25
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
7 / 25
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
8 / 25
The basement of a Security Service building, used by pro-Russian separatist as a detention place to keep hostages is seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

The basement of a Security Service building, used by pro-Russian separatist as a detention place to keep hostamore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
The basement of a Security Service building, used by pro-Russian separatist as a detention place to keep hostages is seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
9 / 25
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
10 / 25
People receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
People receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
11 / 25
Bread and a machine gun are seen as people receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Bread and a machine gun are seen as people receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014.more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Bread and a machine gun are seen as people receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
12 / 25
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 25
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
14 / 25
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
15 / 25
A National Guard soldier inspects weapons captured from rebels in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A National Guard soldier inspects weapons captured from rebels in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A National Guard soldier inspects weapons captured from rebels in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
16 / 25
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Ukrainian soldiers walk on the street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
17 / 25
National Guard soldier checks a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

National Guard soldier checks a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
National Guard soldier checks a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
18 / 25
Newly-appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister Valery Heletey (C) walks with troops at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Newly-appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister Valery Heletey (C) walks with troops at a temporary base near the cmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Newly-appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister Valery Heletey (C) walks with troops at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
19 / 25
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
20 / 25
Ukrainian soldiers set up a barbed wire fence at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian soldiers set up a barbed wire fence at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ukrainian soldiers set up a barbed wire fence at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
21 / 25
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkovmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkova
Close
22 / 25
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrewmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Close
23 / 25
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool

A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kravchenko/Pool
Close
24 / 25
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels erected new barricades on the streets of Donetsk on Monday, preparing to make a stand in the city of a million people after losing their bastion in the town of Slaviansk in the worst defeat of their three-month uprising. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)

A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastemore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. Pro-Russian rebels erected new barricades on the streets of Donetsk on Monday, preparing to make a stand in the city of a million people after losing their bastion in the town of Slaviansk in the worst defeat of their three-month uprising. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST MILITARY)
Close
25 / 25
重播
下一图片集
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

下一个

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 7月 5日
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

2014年 7月 5日
Brazil overpass collapse

Brazil overpass collapse

An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.

2014年 7月 4日
ISIL rises

ISIL rises

The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant declares a caliphate after their military advances in Iraq and Syria.

2014年 7月 4日

精选图集

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

Car rams Times Square pedestrians

A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐