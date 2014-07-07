Ukraine takes back Slaviansk
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastemore
Ammunition and mines lie near a destroyed vehicle just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7,more
A destroyed military vehicle is seen near a landmine warning sign just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Smore
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed tank of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainianmore
A Ukrainian soldier looks at debris near a destroyed vehicle on a road just outside the eastern Ukrainian townmore
Ukrainian troops stand near destroyed military vehicles just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk Jmore
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garmore
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REmore
The basement of a Security Service building, used by pro-Russian separatist as a detention place to keep hostamore
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
People receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Bread and a machine gun are seen as people receive food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014.more
People wait for food aid from Ukrainian soldiers in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
National Guard soldiers check a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUmore
A National Guard soldier inspects weapons captured from rebels in Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanicmore
Ukrainian soldiers walk on the street in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tmore
National Guard soldier checks a house where there were pro-Russian separatists in Slaviansk Jule 6, 2014. REUmore
Newly-appointed Ukrainian Defence Minister Valery Heletey (C) walks with troops at a temporary base near the cmore
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garmore
Ukrainian soldiers set up a barbed wire fence at a temporary base near the city of Slaviansk July 6, 2014. REUmore
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maria Tsvetkovmore
Ukrainian soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Andrewmore
A Ukrainian soldier stands guard near a Ukrainian flag at a checkpoint near Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine July more
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastemore
下一个
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur
Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.
Brazil overpass collapse
An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.
ISIL rises
The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant declares a caliphate after their military advances in Iraq and Syria.
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.