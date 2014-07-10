版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 11日 星期五 01:01 BJT

Rebel stand in Donetsk

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) wait behind sandbag walls at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
1 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a chemore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 20
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) run into position at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) run into position at a checkpoint imore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) run into position at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a chemore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
4 / 20
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) travel on an armored vehicle in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) travel on an armored vehicle in themore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Pro-Russian separatist fighters from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) travel on an armored vehicle in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 20
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a chemore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A pro-Russian separatist fighter from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) looks out from a position at a check point on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
6 / 20
Pavel Gubarev (C, front), one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, walks to attend a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pavel Gubarev (C, front), one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, walks to attendmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Pavel Gubarev (C, front), one of the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, walks to attend a news conference in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
7 / 20
An armored vehicle from pro-Russian separatist Battalion Vostok (East) sets out from a base in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armored vehicle from pro-Russian separatist Battalion Vostok (East) sets out from a base in the eastern Ukrmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An armored vehicle from pro-Russian separatist Battalion Vostok (East) sets out from a base in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
8 / 20
People ride a tram in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

People ride a tram in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
People ride a tram in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
9 / 20
An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) stands guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) stands guard at a checkpoint in themore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An armed pro-Russian separatist from the so-called Battalion Vostok (East) stands guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
10 / 20
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands on the road as others drive past near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian rebel stands on the road as others drive past near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
An armed pro-Russian rebel stands on the road as others drive past near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 20
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian citymore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A man walks past a destroyed railroad bridge which fell over a main road leading to the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, near the village of Novobakhmutivka, north of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
12 / 20
Separatist rebels ride on a Soviet era T-54 tank taken from a historical museum in Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Separatist rebels ride on a Soviet era T-54 tank taken from a historical museum in Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Separatist rebels ride on a Soviet era T-54 tank taken from a historical museum in Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
13 / 20
A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
14 / 20
Participants hold placards and wave flags during a protest against Ukrainian military action held in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Participants hold placards and wave flags during a protest against Ukrainian military action held in the centemore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Participants hold placards and wave flags during a protest against Ukrainian military action held in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
15 / 20
Pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion stand guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion stand guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian cmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
Pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion stand guard at a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
16 / 20
A convoy of pro-Russian rebels drives on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A convoy of pro-Russian rebels drives on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A convoy of pro-Russian rebels drives on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
17 / 20
The flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) flies at a checkpoint manned by pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) flies at a checkpoint manned by pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (Emore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
The flag of Novorossiya (New Russia) flies at a checkpoint manned by pro-Russian fighters from the "Vostok" (East) battalion in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 6, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
18 / 20
A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim more

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A pro-Russian fighter mans a checkpoint in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
19 / 20
A pro-Russian rebel rides in the back of a pick-up truck on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian rebel rides in the back of a pick-up truck on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsmore

2014年 7月 11日 星期五
A pro-Russian rebel rides in the back of a pick-up truck on the road near the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Syrian rebels fight on

Syrian rebels fight on

下一个

Syrian rebels fight on

Syrian rebels fight on

Despite rebel setbacks, the Syrian civil war shows no signs of abating as it stretches into its third year.

2014年 7月 10日
World's youngest countries

World's youngest countries

A look at the ten countries with the highest percentage of youth population.

2014年 7月 10日
Ukraine village in ruins

Ukraine village in ruins

Recent shelling has turned the village of Semenovka to rubble.

2014年 7月 10日
Ukraine prepares for offensive

Ukraine prepares for offensive

Ukrainian forces prepares for a push against rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk.

2014年 7月 10日

精选图集

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

Plane lands after secret, two-year mission

The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐