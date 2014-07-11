版本:
Air strikes in Gaza

A Palestinian man reacts after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian man reacts after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Sha'at

Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Sha'at
Smoke rises from buildings following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, as Palestinians search for victims under the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in another Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises from buildings following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike, as Palestinians search for victims under the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in another Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian mourns during the burial of ten-year-old girl Nour al-Najdi, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian mourns during the burial of ten-year-old girl Nour al-Najdi, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, at a cemetery in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman reacts as she looks at her son's boat, which police say was damaged in a fire that started following an Israeli naval strike, at the seaport of Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman reacts as she looks at her son's boat, which police say was damaged in a fire that started following an Israeli naval strike, at the seaport of Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

Palestinians look at the remains of a missile which witnesses said was fired by an Israeli aircraft on a street in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires flares over the Israeli-Gaza border as seen from the southern town of Sderot July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires flares over the Israeli-Gaza border as seen from the southern town of Sderot July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian firefighter extinguishes a fire after what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house, in Gaza City July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Mourners carry the bodies of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Mourners carry the bodies of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, during their funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man reacts over the rubble of his house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man reacts over the rubble of his house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
The mother of four-year-old Palestinian girl Yasmeen al-Motawaq, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, carries her body during her funeral in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The mother of four-year-old Palestinian girl Yasmeen al-Motawaq, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike, carries her body during her funeral in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/ Avi Rokach

Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/ Avi Rokach
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. Strip. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. Strip. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man carries a wheelchair to be passed over a fence to others trying to cross into Egypt, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man carries a wheelchair to be passed over a fence to others trying to cross into Egypt, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
The mother of Palestinian Hamed Shehab, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a civilian car on Wednesday, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City July 10, 2014. An Israeli aircraft targeted a civilian car in the center of Gaza City's busiest shopping street on Wednesday night and at least one person in the car, the driver Hamed Shebab, was killed, medics said. Video of the destroyed car showed it had large red stickers that read "TV". Shehab, 30, worked for the Gaza-based news website Media 24. A Media 24 journalist told Reuters that Shehab was occasionally called in to work as a driver when news events warranted. The Israeli military had no initial comment on the strike, and a spokeswoman said she was checking for details. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

The mother of Palestinian Hamed Shehab, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a civilian car on Wednesday, mourns during his funeral in Gaza City July 10, 2014. An Israeli aircraft targeted a civilian car in the center of Gaza City's busiest shopping street on Wednesday night and at least one person in the car, the driver Hamed Shebab, was killed, medics said. Video of the destroyed car showed it had large red stickers that read "TV". Shehab, 30, worked for the Gaza-based news website Media 24. A Media 24 journalist told Reuters that Shehab was occasionally called in to work as a driver when news events warranted. The Israeli military had no initial comment on the strike, and a spokeswoman said she was checking for details. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Palestinians gather around the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Palestinians gather around the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinians stand next to a picture depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they inspect a house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand next to a picture depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as they inspect a house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke and flames are seen following what Palestinian witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Smoke and flames are seen following what Palestinian witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of eight Palestinian members from al-Haj family, who medics said were killed in an early morning air strike that destroyed at least two homes, mourn during their funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian searches for his belongings under the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian searches for his belongings under the rubble of a house which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke and flames are seen following what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Palestinian woman runs carrying a girl following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi

A Palestinian woman runs carrying a girl following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Majdi Fathi
Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A man inspects the aftermath of what police said was an air strike on the house where militant Hafez Hamad and five other people were killed, in the town of Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
People carry the body of a Palestinian boy, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike on his family's house, in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

People carry the body of a Palestinian boy, whom hospital officials said was killed in an Israeli air strike on his family's house, in Gaza city July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
A Palestinian woman inspects her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighbouring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman inspects her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighbouring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

A Palestinian whom medics said was wounded in an Israeli air strike, lies on a bed at a hospital in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinians gather around the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians gather around the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A trail of smoke after a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel is seen from a lookout point near the Israeli town of Sderot July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A trail of smoke after a rocket is launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel is seen from a lookout point near the Israeli town of Sderot July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Beach-goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens sound, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Beach-goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens sound, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Policemen and other people look at the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, as blood is seen on the ground in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Policemen and other people look at the remains of a car which police said was targeted in an Israeli air strike, as blood is seen on the ground in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians react after what police said were Israeli air strikes that destroyed a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians react after what police said were Israeli air strikes that destroyed a house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian woman wearing a mask holds her son as she stands outside her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighboring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A Palestinian woman wearing a mask holds her son as she stands outside her house which police said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a neighboring house in Gaza City July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Rahim Khatib

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Abed Rahim Khatib
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Mourners carry the body of Palestinian militant Marwan Sleem during his funeral in the central Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman with a walking stick walks behind Palestinian militants standing guard during the funeral of their comrade Marwan Sleem in the central Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A woman with a walking stick walks behind Palestinian militants standing guard during the funeral of their comrade Marwan Sleem in the central Gaza Strip, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians stand next to a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians stand next to a crater which police said was caused by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Avihai Jorno inspects the damage to his home after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Sderot July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
