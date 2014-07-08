Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014.more
Women wait for the bus in front of a wall damaged by an earthquake in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, inmore
A cemetery employee stands next to a grave damaged by the earthquake in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the Sanmore
Damaged coffins are burned after the human remains in them were exhumed from destroyed graves in the cemetery more
Tombs damaged by the earthquake are seen in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwestmore
A man tries to knock down the wall of an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest omore
Children sit in a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northmore
A soldier stands guard near the earthquake-damaged central market in downtown San Pedro, in the San Marcos regmore
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014.more
A man takes a picture of a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemalmore
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014.more
A man stands in an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2more
A man exits a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 20more
A man passes near the damage to a church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemalamore
The damaged house of Marisa Sanchez is pictured in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Gumore
Marisa Sanchez collects debris with a shovel in her damaged house in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in tmore
An earthquake-damaged building is pictured in the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, July 7, 20more
Residents clean up debris at a restaurant damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chmore
Residents stand next a building damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas Julymore
A crack on the floor is seen after an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014more
Municipal firefighters stand outside a damaged building in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemalmore
A damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, in this July 7, 2014. REUmore
A damaged church is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mumore
