版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 10:10 BJT

Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014.more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
1 / 23
Women wait for the bus in front of a wall damaged by an earthquake in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Women wait for the bus in front of a wall damaged by an earthquake in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, inmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Women wait for the bus in front of a wall damaged by an earthquake in San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
2 / 23
A cemetery employee stands next to a grave damaged by the earthquake in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A cemetery employee stands next to a grave damaged by the earthquake in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the Sanmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A cemetery employee stands next to a grave damaged by the earthquake in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
3 / 23
Damaged coffins are burned after the human remains in them were exhumed from destroyed graves in the cemetery of San Marcos, after an earthquake struck the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Damaged coffins are burned after the human remains in them were exhumed from destroyed graves in the cemetery more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Damaged coffins are burned after the human remains in them were exhumed from destroyed graves in the cemetery of San Marcos, after an earthquake struck the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
4 / 23
Tombs damaged by the earthquake are seen in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Tombs damaged by the earthquake are seen in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwestmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Tombs damaged by the earthquake are seen in the cemetery of San Marcos, in the San Marcos region, in northwest Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
5 / 23
A man tries to knock down the wall of an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man tries to knock down the wall of an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest omore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A man tries to knock down the wall of an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
6 / 23
Children sit in a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Children sit in a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Children sit in a sofa next to debris after an earthquake in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
7 / 23
A soldier stands guard near the earthquake-damaged central market in downtown San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A soldier stands guard near the earthquake-damaged central market in downtown San Pedro, in the San Marcos regmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A soldier stands guard near the earthquake-damaged central market in downtown San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
8 / 23
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014.more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
9 / 23
A man takes a picture of a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man takes a picture of a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemalmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A man takes a picture of a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
10 / 23
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014.more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
An earthquake-damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
11 / 23
A man stands in an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man stands in an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A man stands in an earthquake-damaged house in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
12 / 23
A man exits a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man exits a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 20more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A man exits a damaged church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
13 / 23
A man passes near the damage to a church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

A man passes near the damage to a church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemalamore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A man passes near the damage to a church of San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
14 / 23
The damaged house of Marisa Sanchez is pictured in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

The damaged house of Marisa Sanchez is pictured in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Gumore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
The damaged house of Marisa Sanchez is pictured in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
15 / 23
Marisa Sanchez collects debris with a shovel in her damaged house in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Marisa Sanchez collects debris with a shovel in her damaged house in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in tmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Marisa Sanchez collects debris with a shovel in her damaged house in San Pedro, in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Close
16 / 23
An earthquake-damaged building is pictured in the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

An earthquake-damaged building is pictured in the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, July 7, 20more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
An earthquake-damaged building is pictured in the town of Huixtla, in the Mexican state of Chiapas, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
Close
17 / 23
Residents clean up debris at a restaurant damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Residents clean up debris at a restaurant damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Residents clean up debris at a restaurant damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
Close
18 / 23
Residents stand next a building damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

Residents stand next a building damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas Julymore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Residents stand next a building damaged by an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
Close
19 / 23
A crack on the floor is seen after an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco

A crack on the floor is seen after an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014more

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A crack on the floor is seen after an earthquake in the town of Huixtla, Mexican state of Chiapas July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Manuel Blanco
Close
20 / 23
Municipal firefighters stand outside a damaged building in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

Municipal firefighters stand outside a damaged building in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemalmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Municipal firefighters stand outside a damaged building in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department
Close
21 / 23
A damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, in this July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

A damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, in this July 7, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A damaged house is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, in this July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department
Close
22 / 23
A damaged church is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department

A damaged church is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mumore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A damaged church is pictured in the San Marcos region, in the northwest of Guatemala, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Municipal fire department
Close
23 / 23
重播
下一图片集
Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

下一个

Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

Ukraine recaptures the eastern city of Slaviansk from pro-Russian fighters.

2014年 7月 8日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 7月 5日
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

2014年 7月 5日
Brazil overpass collapse

Brazil overpass collapse

An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.

2014年 7月 4日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐