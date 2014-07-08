Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan
A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a stmore
A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southmore
Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, Julymore
A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Jmore
A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southmore
Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image tamore
Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern islamore
Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern islandmore
Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neogurimore
下一个
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico
An earthquake shook the border between Guatemala and Mexico damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides.
Ukraine takes back Slaviansk
Ukraine recaptures the eastern city of Slaviansk from pro-Russian fighters.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur
Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.