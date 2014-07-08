版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 20:10 BJT

Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a street in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. One man died, more than 500,000 people were urged to evacuate and hundreds of flights were canceled in Japan as the strong typhoon brought torrential rain and high winds to its southwestern islands. The typhoon could bring heavy rain to Tokyo later this week. REUTERS/Kyodo

A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a stmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a street in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. One man died, more than 500,000 people were urged to evacuate and hundreds of flights were canceled in Japan as the strong typhoon brought torrential rain and high winds to its southwestern islands. The typhoon could bring heavy rain to Tokyo later this week. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
1 / 9
A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A wooden house which collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
2 / 9
Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, Julymore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Waves crash as Typhoon Neoguri approaches the region at Wase beach at Amami Oshima, Kagoshima prefecture, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
3 / 9
A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014.REUTERS/Kyodo

A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Jmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A man walks across a road at a pedestrian crossing amidst strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014.REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
4 / 9
A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
A roadside tree that collapsed due to strong winds caused by Typhoon Neoguri is seen in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
5 / 9
Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image taken by MTSAT-2 satellite on July 7, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout

Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image tamore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Super Typhoon Neoguri in the Pacific Ocean, approaching Japan on its northward journey, is seen in an image taken by MTSAT-2 satellite on July 7, 2014. REUTERS/NOAA/Handout
Close
6 / 9
Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern islamore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Waves are seen as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, at Cape Kyan in Itoman on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
7 / 9
Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern island of Miyakojima, Okinawa prefecture, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern islandmore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Men secure a fishing boat at a port as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, on Japan's southern island of Miyakojima, Okinawa prefecture, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
8 / 9
Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neogurimore

2014年 7月 8日 星期二
Fishing boats are moored at Tomari port in Naha on Japan's southern island of Okinawa as super typhoon Neoguri approaches the region, July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Close
9 / 9
重播
下一图片集
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

下一个

Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico

An earthquake shook the border between Guatemala and Mexico damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides.

2014年 7月 8日
Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

Ukraine takes back Slaviansk

Ukraine recaptures the eastern city of Slaviansk from pro-Russian fighters.

2014年 7月 8日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 7月 5日
Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Residents along the East Coast hunker down for the first hurricane of the Atlantic season.

2014年 7月 5日

精选图集

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐