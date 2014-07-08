Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan

A woman holding an umbrella walks against strong winds and heavy rain brought about by Typhoon Neoguri on a street in Naha, on Japan's southern island of Okinawa, July 8, 2014. One man died, more than 500,000 people were urged to evacuate and hundreds of flights were canceled in Japan as the strong typhoon brought torrential rain and high winds to its southwestern islands. The typhoon could bring heavy rain to Tokyo later this week. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close