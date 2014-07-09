Ukraine prepares for offensive
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents stand near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/more
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian servicemen stand near weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. Rmore
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local resident rides a bike near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUmore
Ukrainian military helicopters fly near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Ukrainian soldier stands near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Local residents chat near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gmore
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (3rd R, front) inspects weapons seized from pro-Russian separatists as hemore
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERSmore
Local residents sit near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Glemore
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/more
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A dog looks up near a Ukrainian tank in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A Ukrainian riot police stands at a checkpoint as local residents return, in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/more
Local residents pass Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Gamore
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastemore
下一个
Ukrainian refugees in Russia
Refugees fleeing violence in eastern Ukraine seek shelter in Russia.
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan
A strong typhoon brings torrential rain and high winds to Japan's southwestern islands.
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico
An earthquake shook the border between Guatemala and Mexico damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides.
Ukraine takes back Slaviansk
Ukraine recaptures the eastern city of Slaviansk from pro-Russian fighters.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.