图片 | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 00:35 BJT

Ukraine prepares for offensive

Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents stand near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A Ukrainian military aircraft flies as flares are set off near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen stand near weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local resident rides a bike near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian military helicopters fly near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian soldier stands near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents chat near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko (3rd R, front) inspects weapons seized from pro-Russian separatists as he meets with Ukrainian servicemen near the town of Slaviansk, July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents sit near Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian servicemen carry weapons, seized from pro-Russian separatists, near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Ukrainian troops are seen near Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A dog looks up near a Ukrainian tank in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A Ukrainian riot police stands at a checkpoint as local residents return, in Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents pass Ukrainian troops in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A Ukrainian soldier stands near a destroyed military vehicle of pro-Russian separatists just outside the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
