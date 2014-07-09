Ukrainian refugees in Russia
A boy reacts as the another holds him inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the tmore
A girl runs at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in the Rostovmore
People surround a clergyman reading a prayer at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the towmore
A clergyman (front) walks at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinskmore
People have a meal inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinmore
People gather inside a tent at a temporary camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk inmore
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostmore
A boy plays with a ball at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk imore
A boy looks on at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in the town of Novoshakhtinsk in Rostov more
Refugees from eastern Ukraine sit inside a school building, which is currently being used as a temporary sheltmore
A refugee boy from eastern Ukraine plays with a toy gun inside a school building, which is currently being usemore
A woman and a girl look out from a tent at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk, locmore
Children play at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostov remore
People spend time at a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donetsk, located in Russia's Rostomore
A man sits in a car as a woman washes her legs near a temporary tent camp set up for Ukrainian refugees in Donmore
People gather outside an office of the Russian federal migration service in Belgorod, June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Vlmore
下一个
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan
A strong typhoon brings torrential rain and high winds to Japan's southwestern islands.
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico
An earthquake shook the border between Guatemala and Mexico damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides.
Ukraine takes back Slaviansk
Ukraine recaptures the eastern city of Slaviansk from pro-Russian fighters.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.