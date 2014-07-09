版本:
图片 | 2014年 7月 10日 星期四 03:40 BJT

Ukraine village in ruins

A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Clay toys damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident pushes his bicycle past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman reads letters by a pro-Russian separatist found near a destroyed separatist position in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a building damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A dog is seen outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents ride bicycles past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A shell crater and a coffin lid are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Local residents stand outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014.REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

2014年 7月 10日 星期四
