Ukraine village in ruins
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semmore
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REmore
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REmore
Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovkamore
Local residents walk past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovkamore
Clay toys damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REmore
A local resident pushes his bicycle past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian villamore
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovmore
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovmore
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovmore
A Ukrainian serviceman reads letters by a pro-Russian separatist found near a destroyed separatist position inmore
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovmore
A local resident stands outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semmore
The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERSmore
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a building damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semore
A dog is seen outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka Julmore
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. Rmore
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REmore
Local residents ride bicycles past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of more
A shell crater and a coffin lid are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gmore
Buildings damaged by a recent shelling are seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REmore
Local residents stand outside buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenmore
The remains of a 80mm mortar shell is seen in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka July 9, 2014. REUTERSmore
A local resident walks past buildings damaged by a recent shelling in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovmore
A sapper inspects a 80mm mortar shell as a cat stands near by in the eastern Ukrainian village of Semenovka Jumore
下一个
Ukraine prepares for offensive
Ukrainian forces prepares for a push against rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukrainian refugees in Russia
Refugees fleeing violence in eastern Ukraine seek shelter in Russia.
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan
A strong typhoon brings torrential rain and high winds to Japan's southwestern islands.
Quake rocks Guatemala and Mexico
An earthquake shook the border between Guatemala and Mexico damaging dozens of buildings and triggering landslides.
精选图集
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.