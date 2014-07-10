版本:
World's youngest countries

Niger - 50%. Niger has the highest percentage of its population aged 14 or under in the world at 50 percent, according to World Bank indicators for 2013. Boys ride on a donkey-led cart after retrieving mud bricks near Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Niger - 50%. Niger has the highest percentage of its population aged 14 or under in the world at 50 percent, according to World Bank indicators for 2013. Boys ride on a donkey-led cart after retrieving mud bricks near Areva's Cominak uranium mine in Arlit, September 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Angola - 48%. An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Angola - 48%. An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Uganda - 48%. A young girl stands in a doorway at the Kobulin Transit Centre in eastern Uganda, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm

Uganda - 48%. A young girl stands in a doorway at the Kobulin Transit Centre in eastern Uganda, March 27, 2007. REUTERS/Euan Denholm
Chad - 48%. A boy carries bricks on his head at a riverside factory where mud is fired in kilns to produce building materials on the outskirts of Chad's capital N'Djamena, May 31 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Chad - 48%. A boy carries bricks on his head at a riverside factory where mud is fired in kilns to produce building materials on the outskirts of Chad's capital N'Djamena, May 31 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mali - 47%. Local resident Kia Dembele, 7, poses for a picture while doing morning errands in Gao February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Mali - 47%. Local resident Kia Dembele, 7, poses for a picture while doing morning errands in Gao February 25, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Afghanistan - 47%. Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz

Afghanistan - 47%. Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Zambia - 47%. Children swim in a river close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Zambia - 47%. Children swim in a river close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Somalia - 47%. Somali student walk to attend classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Somalia - 47%. Somali student walk to attend classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogadishu June 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Gambia - 46%. Children pass a building in Brikama, Gambia September 21, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Gambia - 46%. Children pass a building in Brikama, Gambia September 21, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
East Timor - 46%. An East Timorese girl collects paddy seedlings for planting in Manatutu district on the outskirt of Dili April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca

East Timor - 46%. An East Timorese girl collects paddy seedlings for planting in Manatutu district on the outskirt of Dili April 11, 2011. REUTERS/Lirio Da Fonseca
