World's youngest countries
Niger - 50%. Niger has the highest percentage of its population aged 14 or under in the world at 50 percent, more
Angola - 48%. An Angolan youth plays soccer in the streets of the capital Luanda January 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ramore
Uganda - 48%. A young girl stands in a doorway at the Kobulin Transit Centre in eastern Uganda, March 27, 200more
Chad - 48%. A boy carries bricks on his head at a riverside factory where mud is fired in kilns to produce bumore
Mali - 47%. Local resident Kia Dembele, 7, poses for a picture while doing morning errands in Gao February 25more
Afghanistan - 47%. Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad October 15, 20more
Zambia - 47%. Children swim in a river close to the town of Chikuni in the south of Zambia April 18, 2012. more
Somalia - 47%. Somali student walk to attend classes at Bustaale Primary and Secondary school in capital Mogamore
Gambia - 46%. Children pass a building in Brikama, Gambia September 21, 2006. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
East Timor - 46%. An East Timorese girl collects paddy seedlings for planting in Manatutu district on the outmore
Ukraine village in ruins
Recent shelling has turned the village of Semenovka to rubble.
Ukraine prepares for offensive
Ukrainian forces prepares for a push against rebels in Donetsk and Luhansk.
Ukrainian refugees in Russia
Refugees fleeing violence in eastern Ukraine seek shelter in Russia.
Typhoon Neoguri hits Japan
A strong typhoon brings torrential rain and high winds to Japan's southwestern islands.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.