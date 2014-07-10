Syrian rebels fight on
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters help a fellow fighter who was wounded during what the FSA said was an airstrikmore
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire from a tank during what the FSA said was an offensive to take control of more
A fighter jet belonging to forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad flies in the air during what the more
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters run to take cover after what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces loyal to more
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter crawls as he takes cover after what the FSA said was an airstrike by forces lmore
Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighters fire a heavy machine gun during what the FSA said was an offensive to take conmore
Casualties being taken to Turkey for treatment, after they were injured by what activists said was a barrel bomore
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter gestures towards fellow fighters operating a tank during what the FSA said wamore
Damaged buildings are seen at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria'smore
A man stands on rubble as a fire burns behind him caused by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by fmore
A man carrying a child runs out of a burning building at a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dmore
Free Syrian Army fighters sit together at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located beside Aleppo Central pmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a position in Aleppo's Sheikh Najjar July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
Smoke rises caused by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Amore
A jet plane operated by forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad drops flares as it flies over the governmemore
A Free Syrian Army fighter tries to locate forces of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, who are stationed at amore
A Free Syrian Army (FSA) fighter fires an anti-aircraft weapon towards what the FSA said were jet planes operamore
Smoke rises after Free Syrian Army fighters said they targeted a military vehicle belonging to forces of Syriamore
Rebel fighters rest with their weapons inside a safe house at the Handarat camp frontline, an area located besmore
Forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad walk in Kafr Sagheer, northeast of Aleppo, after claiming tomore
