Rockets over Israel
An illumination flare above the northern Gaza Strip is seen at the border with Gaza July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amimore
Israeli men stand on a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 14, 2014. REUTERSmore
Israelis take cover as an air raid siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amore
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elimore
A dog stands at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in a community outside more
A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14more
Flares fired by the Israeli military above the northern Gaza Strip are seen from the Israeli town of Sderot Jumore
Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on amore
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Pictmore
Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. more
An Israeli man holds up part of a rocket that was fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip as he watches rockemore
An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azmore
An Israeli police explosives expert carries the remains of a rocket that landed in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REmore
People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, durimore
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Isramore
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket more
An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outmore
Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was himore
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, more
Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the soutmore
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city ofmore
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTEmore
People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli pmore
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashmore
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds inmore
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the bmore
Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while theymore
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amirmore
A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdodmore
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTEmore
A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israemore
A woman holding her car keys takes cover as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Jaffa, jmore
A kitchen table is covered in dust and debris after a rocket hit a house in an Israeli community outside the cmore
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands behind a cordoned off area near a petrol station which was hit by a rocketmore
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tmore
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/more
Onlookers gather at a site where pieces from a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhoodmore
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUmore
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July more
