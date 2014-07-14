版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 15日 星期二 05:00 BJT

Rockets over Israel

An illumination flare above the northern Gaza Strip is seen at the border with Gaza July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An illumination flare above the northern Gaza Strip is seen at the border with Gaza July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An illumination flare above the northern Gaza Strip is seen at the border with Gaza July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 40
Israeli men stand on a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli men stand on a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 14, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israeli men stand on a hill overlooking the Gaza Strip near the southern town of Sderot July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
2 / 40
Israelis take cover as an air raid siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis take cover as an air raid siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israelis take cover as an air raid siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 40
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires towards Gaza from outside the Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
4 / 40
A dog stands at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in a community outside the northern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A dog stands at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in a community outside more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A dog stands at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in a community outside the northern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
5 / 40
A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A stuffed toy lies at the scene after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in Ashdod July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 40
Flares fired by the Israeli military above the northern Gaza Strip are seen from the Israeli town of Sderot July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Flares fired by the Israeli military above the northern Gaza Strip are seen from the Israeli town of Sderot Jumore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Flares fired by the Israeli military above the northern Gaza Strip are seen from the Israeli town of Sderot July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
7 / 40
Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on amore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Some Israelis take cover as others look on as sirens indicating rockets being fired to the area are heard on a lookout hill near Sderot, opposite the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
8 / 40
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Pictmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. Picture shot using a long exposure. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 40
Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israelis take cover at a bus station as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
10 / 40
An Israeli man holds up part of a rocket that was fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip as he watches rocket-fire together with others from a hill near Sderot July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli man holds up part of a rocket that was fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip as he watches rockemore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli man holds up part of a rocket that was fired towards Israel from the Gaza Strip as he watches rocket-fire together with others from a hill near Sderot July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
11 / 40
An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azrieli Tower July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli Iron Dome interceptor rocket flies above the Tel Aviv skyline as seen from the 49th floor of the Azrieli Tower July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
12 / 40
An Israeli police explosives expert carries the remains of a rocket that landed in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli police explosives expert carries the remains of a rocket that landed in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli police explosives expert carries the remains of a rocket that landed in Ashkelon July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
13 / 40
People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, during an air raid siren warning of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, durimore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
People point to an iron dome missile trail, after an iron dome was fired to intercept an incoming rocket, during an air raid siren warning of a rocket attack in Tel Aviv July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
14 / 40
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Isramore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israeli firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out after a rocket hit a petrol station in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Close
15 / 40
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli security man stands next to a damaged car after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket attack, in an apartment building parking lot in the city of Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 40
An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli man surveys the damage caused to his parent's house after it was hit by a rocket in a community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
17 / 40
Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah

Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was himore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israeli firefighters work to put out fire on burning cars in an apartment building parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Avi Roccah
Close
18 / 40
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A woman lies with her baby on the floor of a shopping mall as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Close
19 / 40
Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the soutmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israeli police explosive experts survey the scene at a petrol station after it was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 40
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city ofmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
21 / 40
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Smoke trails are seen as a rocket is launched towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
22 / 40
People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli pmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
People look on near a damaged car in an underground residential parking lot after it was hit by what Israeli police say was a rocket fired by Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, in Ashdod July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
23 / 40
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
24 / 40
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds inmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
25 / 40
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the bmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
26 / 40
Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while theymore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
27 / 40
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amirmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israelis watch as smoke rises after air strikes across the border in northern Gaza July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
28 / 40
A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdodmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A man surveys the damaged at a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
29 / 40
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTEmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
30 / 40
A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israemore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A woman takes a photo with her mobile phone of a car damaged when the remains of a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
31 / 40
A woman holding her car keys takes cover as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman holding her car keys takes cover as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Jaffa, jmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A woman holding her car keys takes cover as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
32 / 40
A kitchen table is covered in dust and debris after a rocket hit a house in an Israeli community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A kitchen table is covered in dust and debris after a rocket hit a house in an Israeli community outside the cmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
A kitchen table is covered in dust and debris after a rocket hit a house in an Israeli community outside the central Gaza Strip July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
33 / 40
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands behind a cordoned off area near a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands behind a cordoned off area near a petrol station which was hit by a rocketmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands behind a cordoned off area near a petrol station which was hit by a rocket in the southern city of Ashdod July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
34 / 40
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Close
35 / 40
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israeli soldiers take cover as a siren sounds, warning of incoming rockets, in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Close
36 / 40
Onlookers gather at a site where pieces from a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Onlookers gather at a site where pieces from a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhoodmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Onlookers gather at a site where pieces from a rocket intercepted by Israel landed in a Tel Aviv neighbourhood July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
37 / 40
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Close
38 / 40
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
39 / 40
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July more

2014年 7月 15日 星期二
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
Rise of the megacities

Rise of the megacities

下一个

Rise of the megacities

Rise of the megacities

Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.

2014年 7月 11日
Air strikes in Gaza

Air strikes in Gaza

Israel intensifies its Gaza offensive after a surge in Hamas rocket fire.

2014年 7月 11日
Rebel stand in Donetsk

Rebel stand in Donetsk

Pro-Russian rebels prepare to make a stand in Donetsk against Ukrainian forces.

2014年 7月 11日
Syrian rebels fight on

Syrian rebels fight on

Despite rebel setbacks, the Syrian civil war shows no signs of abating as it stretches into its third year.

2014年 7月 10日

精选图集

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐