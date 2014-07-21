版本:
Fleeing Gaza

A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians flee in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians flee in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians sit in the bucket of an excavator as families flee the Shujayeh neighborhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians sit in the bucket of an excavator as families flee the Shujayeh neighborhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians flee in the back of a donkey cart from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians flee in the back of a donkey cart from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian girl sits in a minibus after fleeing her family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian girl sits in a minibus after fleeing her family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians flee the Shujayeh neighborhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians flee the Shujayeh neighborhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian woman carries her disabled boy, after fleeing their family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, at a garden in a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian woman carries her disabled boy, after fleeing their family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, at a garden in a hospital in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting, in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinian boys, who fled their family's house following an Israeli ground offensive, play as they stay at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian boys, who fled their family's house following an Israeli ground offensive, play as they stay at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man holds his head at a United Nations school where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man holds his head at a United Nations school where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neighborhood sought refuge during fighting in Gaza City July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinian children, who fled their families' houses following an Israeli ground offensive, receive bags of bread from United Nations workers at a U.N.-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children, who fled their families' houses following an Israeli ground offensive, receive bags of bread from United Nations workers at a U.N.-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following an Israeli ground offensive, sleeps as he stays at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following an Israeli ground offensive, sleeps as he stays at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian wheelchair-bound woman, who fled her house following an Israeli ground offensive, stays inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian wheelchair-bound woman, who fled her house following an Israeli ground offensive, stays inside a classroom at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy, who fled his house with his family following an Israeli ground offensive, sleeps as he stays at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian boy, who fled his house with his family following an Israeli ground offensive, sleeps as he stays at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian woman, who fled her home close to the border with Israel, stays at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian woman, who fled her home close to the border with Israel, stays at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians are pictured through a damaged wall as they flee their houses following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians are pictured through a damaged wall as they flee their houses following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children, who fled their homes close to the border with Israel, unload mattresses at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian children, who fled their homes close to the border with Israel, unload mattresses at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians, who fled their houses close to the border with Israel, stay at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians, who fled their houses close to the border with Israel, stay at a United Nations-run school in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian carries his belongings as he flees his house, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian carries his belongings as he flees his house, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A man, who is hoping to cross into Egypt, shouts as he holds his passport and other family members' passports while he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A man, who is hoping to cross into Egypt, shouts as he holds his passport and other family members' passports while he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A boy, who is hoping to cross into Egypt with his mother, sleeps as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A boy, who is hoping to cross into Egypt with his mother, sleeps as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians travel in a motorbike rickshaw as they flee their houses following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians travel in a motorbike rickshaw as they flee their houses following an Israeli ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man, who according to a family member fled his home after being warned by Israel of an impending air strike on his house, sleeps as he stays at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man, who according to a family member fled his home after being warned by Israel of an impending air strike on his house, sleeps as he stays at a United Nations-run school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians, who fled their homes in the northern border town of Beit Lahiya, ride a horse cart as they make their way to stay at a United Nations-run school, in the northern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians, who fled their homes in the northern border town of Beit Lahiya, ride a horse cart as they make their way to stay at a United Nations-run school, in the northern Gaza Strip July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians flee their houses following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians flee their houses following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in the northern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man carries a wheelchair to be passed over a fence to others trying to cross into Egypt, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man carries a wheelchair to be passed over a fence to others trying to cross into Egypt, at Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip July 10, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A girl hoping to cross into Egypt with her family waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A girl hoping to cross into Egypt with her family waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gaza Strip July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
