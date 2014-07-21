Fleeing Gaza
A Palestinian shepherd holding a white cloth flees her house with her herd following an Israeli ground offensimore
Palestinians flee in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTmore
Palestinians sit in the bucket of an excavator as families flee the Shujayeh neighborhood during heavy Israelimore
Palestinians fleeing in a vehicle from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya look up as a fighter jet flies overhead more
Palestinians flee in the back of a donkey cart from Israeli shelling in Bet Lahiya in northern Gaza Strip Julymore
A Palestinian girl sits in a minibus after fleeing her family's house during heavy Israeli shelling, in Gaza Cmore
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neimore
Palestinians flee the Shujayeh neighborhood during heavy Israeli shelling in Gaza City July 20, 2014. REUTERS/more
A Palestinian woman carries her disabled boy, after fleeing their family's house during heavy Israeli shellingmore
Palestinians sleep at a United Nations school, where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in the Shejaia neimore
Palestinian boys, who fled their family's house following an Israeli ground offensive, play as they stay at a more
A Palestinian man holds his head at a United Nations school where people who fled heavy Israeli shelling in thmore
Palestinian children, who fled their families' houses following an Israeli ground offensive, receive bags of bmore
A Palestinian boy, who fled his family's house following an Israeli ground offensive, sleeps as he stays at a more
A Palestinian wheelchair-bound woman, who fled her house following an Israeli ground offensive, stays inside amore
A Palestinian boy, who fled his house with his family following an Israeli ground offensive, sleeps as he staymore
A Palestinian woman, who fled her home close to the border with Israel, stays at a United Nations-run school imore
Palestinians are pictured through a damaged wall as they flee their houses following an Israeli ground offensimore
Palestinian children, who fled their homes close to the border with Israel, unload mattresses at a United Natimore
Palestinians, who fled their houses close to the border with Israel, stay at a United Nations-run school in Gamore
A Palestinian carries his belongings as he flees his house, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 17, 2014.more
A man, who is hoping to cross into Egypt, shouts as he holds his passport and other family members' passports more
A boy, who is hoping to cross into Egypt with his mother, sleeps as he waits at the Rafah crossing between Egymore
Palestinians travel in a motorbike rickshaw as they flee their houses following an Israeli ground offensive inmore
A Palestinian man, who according to a family member fled his home after being warned by Israel of an impendingmore
Palestinians, who fled their homes in the northern border town of Beit Lahiya, ride a horse cart as they make more
Palestinians flee their houses following what police said was an Israeli air strike on a house in the northernmore
Palestinians standing behind the gate of Rafah crossing hold their passports as they try to cross into Egypt, more
A Palestinian man carries a wheelchair to be passed over a fence to others trying to cross into Egypt, at Rafamore
A girl hoping to cross into Egypt with her family waits at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the southern Gmore
