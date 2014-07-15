Live fire with Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un uses binoculars as he inspects a civil police post under KPA Unit 171 and a pomore
A view of a multiple rocket launcher during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Koreanmore
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central Nmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds binoculars as he guides a live-firing exercise in this undated photo relmore
A view of rockets launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central Nmore
A view of a rocket launched during an exercise in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by umore
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen more
A tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army (KPA) Strategic Force is seen more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (2nd R) stands with a pair of binoculars during a landing drill of the Army Grmore
Soldiers fire an artillery piece during a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to inspect the defence detamore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with soldiers during an inspection of the defense detachment on Ung Islemore
Army Ground, Naval, Air and Anti-Air forces of the Korean People's Army (KPA) conduct a landing drill in this more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks through a pair of binoculars during an inspection of the Hwa Islet Defenmore
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo rmore
A view of the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851, in this undated photo rmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA more
下一个
Moscow subway derails
A Moscow underground train derails during rush hour.
Rockets over Israel
Sirens sound as rockets land deep inside Israel.
Rise of the megacities
Cities of over 10 million are growing fast.
Air strikes in Gaza
Israel intensifies its Gaza offensive after a surge in Hamas rocket fire.
精选图集
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.