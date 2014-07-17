Battle for Tripoli airport
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore
A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya July 15, 2014. REUTERSmore
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUmore
A general view of the front of the airport is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, more
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore
Members of the Zintan city forces stand at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUmore
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People examine a damaged aircraft after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hanmore
A member of the Zintan city forces sits in a vehicle at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hmore
A member of the Zintan city forces inspects burnt cars after a rival militia shelled Tripoli International Airmore
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli Jmore
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli Jmore
