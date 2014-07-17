版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 02:57 BJT

Battle for Tripoli airport

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
1 / 16
A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya July 15, 2014. REUTERSmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A damaged aircraft is pictured after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport, Libya July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
2 / 16
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
3 / 16
A general view of the front of the airport is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A general view of the front of the airport is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, more

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A general view of the front of the airport is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
4 / 16
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
5 / 16
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
6 / 16
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
7 / 16
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
8 / 16
Members of the Zintan city forces stand at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Members of the Zintan city forces stand at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Members of the Zintan city forces stand at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
9 / 16
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The inside of a damaged terminal is seen after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
10 / 16
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Smoke rises after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
11 / 16
People examine a damaged aircraft after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

People examine a damaged aircraft after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hanmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
People examine a damaged aircraft after a shelling at Tripoli International Airport July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
12 / 16
A member of the Zintan city forces sits in a vehicle at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A member of the Zintan city forces sits in a vehicle at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A member of the Zintan city forces sits in a vehicle at Tripoli International Airport July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
13 / 16
A member of the Zintan city forces inspects burnt cars after a rival militia shelled Tripoli International Airport in Tripoli July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

A member of the Zintan city forces inspects burnt cars after a rival militia shelled Tripoli International Airmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A member of the Zintan city forces inspects burnt cars after a rival militia shelled Tripoli International Airport in Tripoli July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
14 / 16
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli Jmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
15 / 16
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli Jmore

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Smoke rises near buildings after heavy fighting between rival militias broke out near the airport in Tripoli July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Hani Amara
Close
16 / 16
重播
下一图片集
Boys killed on Gaza beach

Boys killed on Gaza beach

下一个

Boys killed on Gaza beach

Boys killed on Gaza beach

Shelling from an Israeli naval gunboat kills four Palestinian boys on a Gaza beach.

2014年 7月 17日
A child migrant's journey

A child migrant's journey

Tracking the paths of children who illegally migrate from Central America to the United States.

2014年 7月 16日
Raising the Costa Concordia

Raising the Costa Concordia

The wreck of the Costa Concordia is refloated to be towed away for scrap.

2014年 7月 16日
Live fire with Kim Jong Un

Live fire with Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un guides live fire exercises in North Korea.

2014年 7月 15日

精选图集

Macron wins French election

Macron wins French election

Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐