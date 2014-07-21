Typhoon batters Asia
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Tymore
People bend low while trying to walk past fallen tree branches against strong winds and heavy rainfall as Typhmore
Waves surge under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun near a seaside street in Haikou, Hainan province July 18,more
Residents travel on a street blocked by fallen electricity poles after Typhoon Rammasun hit Leizhou, Guangdongmore
Paramilitary policemen try to help a stranded whale back into the ocean as Typhoon Rammasun hits Yangjiang, Gumore
A dog walks past as a man stands in front of a factory building which was destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in Lemore
A resident falls off his motorcycle after riding into fallen tree branches along a street, after Typhoon Rammamore
A small boat sinks off Vietnam's Van Don island, near the tourist attraction of Halong Bay, as Typhoon Rammasumore
Soldiers clear a street after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, July 20, 2014. Typhoon Rammamore
A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiamore
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun himore
A man looks on as a wave surges under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun at a port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong provmore
A man walks on a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, more
Children stand inside their destroyed house near their hanging toys for drying, two days after the onslaught omore
Residents charge their mobile phones with electricity from generators provided for free by the government, durmore
A woman removes leaves from a fallen tree which damaged her house after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town formore
A teddy bear lies on a chair for drying inside a roofless damaged house two days after the onslaught of Typhoomore
A girl holds on to a rope as she tries to gather recyclable materials amidst debris brought by Typhoon Rammasumore
A resident queues with plastic containers to collect drinking water after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town fmore
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also knomore
Children play on a fallen tree branch in the aftermath of Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsiesmore
Residents lift a house damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos,more
A typhoon victim stands next to his house destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in a coastal village of sea gypsies, more
Typhoon victims stand outside their homes damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a village of sea gypsies, also known more
A resident climbs on a bridge destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Batangas city south of Manmore
Fishing boats are pictured amid heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun as it hit the town of Imus, Cmore
Residents carry their belongings as Typhoon Rammasun hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16more
A huge tree crushes a car during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun that hit Makati city in Manila July 16, 201more
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manimore
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun bmore
People walk among debris and a boat destroyed by strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun that battered coastamore
A fisherman secures his boat as Typhoon Rammasun hits the coastal town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, Jumore
下一个
Rebels in east Ukraine
Government forces and pro-Russian rebels stand off in east Ukraine.
Fire in the Cascades
A massive wildfire rages east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MH17 families wait for news
Loved ones of passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines plane that crashed in Ukraine wait for more information.
精选图集
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.