版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 00:40 BJT

Typhoon batters Asia

A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. A super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. Picture taken July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Tymore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A man pushes his electric bicycle against strong wind and heavy rainfalls along a flooded seaside street as Typhoon Rammasun hits Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. A super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. Picture taken July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
1 / 32
People bend low while trying to walk past fallen tree branches against strong winds and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hit Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region July 19, 2014. The super typhoon has killed eight people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

People bend low while trying to walk past fallen tree branches against strong winds and heavy rainfall as Typhmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
People bend low while trying to walk past fallen tree branches against strong winds and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hit Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region July 19, 2014. The super typhoon has killed eight people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
2 / 32
Waves surge under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun near a seaside street in Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. The super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. Picture taken July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Waves surge under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun near a seaside street in Haikou, Hainan province July 18,more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Waves surge under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun near a seaside street in Haikou, Hainan province July 18, 2014. The super typhoon slammed into China on Friday killing one person, as the government ordered an all-out effort to prevent loss of life from a storm that has already killed at least 64 people in the Philippines. Rammasun made landfall at Wenchang city on south China's island province of Hainan on Friday afternoon. Picture taken July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
3 / 32
Residents travel on a street blocked by fallen electricity poles after Typhoon Rammasun hit Leizhou, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT CITYSCAPE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Residents travel on a street blocked by fallen electricity poles after Typhoon Rammasun hit Leizhou, Guangdongmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Residents travel on a street blocked by fallen electricity poles after Typhoon Rammasun hit Leizhou, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT CITYSCAPE TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
4 / 32
Paramilitary policemen try to help a stranded whale back into the ocean as Typhoon Rammasun hits Yangjiang, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. The whale was successfully returned to the ocean after two hours from efforts by the local police forces, local media reported. The super typhoon has killed at least 14 people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. Picture taken July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS DISASTER) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Paramilitary policemen try to help a stranded whale back into the ocean as Typhoon Rammasun hits Yangjiang, Gumore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Paramilitary policemen try to help a stranded whale back into the ocean as Typhoon Rammasun hits Yangjiang, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. The whale was successfully returned to the ocean after two hours from efforts by the local police forces, local media reported. The super typhoon has killed at least 14 people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. Picture taken July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS DISASTER) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
5 / 32
A dog walks past as a man stands in front of a factory building which was destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in Leizhou, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A dog walks past as a man stands in front of a factory building which was destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in Lemore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A dog walks past as a man stands in front of a factory building which was destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in Leizhou, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT ANIMALS BUSINESS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
6 / 32
A resident falls off his motorcycle after riding into fallen tree branches along a street, after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A resident falls off his motorcycle after riding into fallen tree branches along a street, after Typhoon Rammamore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A resident falls off his motorcycle after riding into fallen tree branches along a street, after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province July 19, 2014. A super typhoon has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall on Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
7 / 32
A small boat sinks off Vietnam's Van Don island, near the tourist attraction of Halong Bay, as Typhoon Rammasun hit northeast Vietnam July 19, 2014. Typhoon Rammasun triggered heavy rain and strong winds in northern Vietnam as it made landfall near the Vietnam-China border on Saturday. Rammasun, one of the strongest storms to hit the region this year, had been forecast to make landfall in northern Quang Ninh province but instead changed its course towards the border area between Vietnam and China. REUTERS/Nguyen Ha Minh (VIETNAM - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

A small boat sinks off Vietnam's Van Don island, near the tourist attraction of Halong Bay, as Typhoon Rammasumore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A small boat sinks off Vietnam's Van Don island, near the tourist attraction of Halong Bay, as Typhoon Rammasun hit northeast Vietnam July 19, 2014. Typhoon Rammasun triggered heavy rain and strong winds in northern Vietnam as it made landfall near the Vietnam-China border on Saturday. Rammasun, one of the strongest storms to hit the region this year, had been forecast to make landfall in northern Quang Ninh province but instead changed its course towards the border area between Vietnam and China. REUTERS/Nguyen Ha Minh (VIETNAM - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
Close
8 / 32
Soldiers clear a street after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, July 20, 2014. Typhoon Rammasun has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall last Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. Picture taken July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER MILITARY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

Soldiers clear a street after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, July 20, 2014. Typhoon Rammamore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Soldiers clear a street after Typhoon Rammasun hit Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, July 20, 2014. Typhoon Rammasun has killed at least fourteen people in China since making landfall last Friday afternoon, state media said on Saturday, after hitting parts of the Philippines and leaving 77 dead. Picture taken July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER MILITARY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Close
9 / 32
A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiamore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A woman rides her electric bicycle against the strong wind and heavy rainfall as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 32
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun himore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Fishermen are transported to a safer area amid strong wind and heavy rainfall at a port as Typhoon Rammasun hits Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
11 / 32
A man looks on as a wave surges under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun at a port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man looks on as a wave surges under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun at a port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong provmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A man looks on as a wave surges under the influence of Typhoon Rammasun at a port in Zhanjiang, Guangdong province, China July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 32
A man walks on a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man walks on a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A man walks on a fallen tree which damaged four houses after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
13 / 32
Children stand inside their destroyed house near their hanging toys for drying, two days after the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Gumaca, Quezon province south of Manila, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children stand inside their destroyed house near their hanging toys for drying, two days after the onslaught omore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Children stand inside their destroyed house near their hanging toys for drying, two days after the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Gumaca, Quezon province south of Manila, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
14 / 32
Residents charge their mobile phones with electricity from generators provided for free by the government, during a blackout inside a town hall, after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town of Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Residents charge their mobile phones with electricity from generators provided for free by the government, durmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Residents charge their mobile phones with electricity from generators provided for free by the government, during a blackout inside a town hall, after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town of Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
15 / 32
A woman removes leaves from a fallen tree which damaged her house after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A woman removes leaves from a fallen tree which damaged her house after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town formore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A woman removes leaves from a fallen tree which damaged her house after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
16 / 32
A teddy bear lies on a chair for drying inside a roofless damaged house two days after the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Gumaca, Quezon province south of Manila, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A teddy bear lies on a chair for drying inside a roofless damaged house two days after the onslaught of Typhoomore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A teddy bear lies on a chair for drying inside a roofless damaged house two days after the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Gumaca, Quezon province south of Manila, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
17 / 32
A girl holds on to a rope as she tries to gather recyclable materials amidst debris brought by Typhoon Rammasun along the seashore of the coastal town of Baseco compound, metro Manila July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A girl holds on to a rope as she tries to gather recyclable materials amidst debris brought by Typhoon Rammasumore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A girl holds on to a rope as she tries to gather recyclable materials amidst debris brought by Typhoon Rammasun along the seashore of the coastal town of Baseco compound, metro Manila July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
18 / 32
A resident queues with plastic containers to collect drinking water after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A resident queues with plastic containers to collect drinking water after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town fmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A resident queues with plastic containers to collect drinking water after Typhoon Rammasun battered the town for two days, in Rosario, Cavite city, south of Manila July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
19 / 32
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also knomore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
20 / 32
Children play on a fallen tree branch in the aftermath of Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Children play on a fallen tree branch in the aftermath of Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsiesmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Children play on a fallen tree branch in the aftermath of Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
21 / 32
Residents lift a house damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents lift a house damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos,more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Residents lift a house damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
22 / 32
A typhoon victim stands next to his house destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A typhoon victim stands next to his house destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in a coastal village of sea gypsies, more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A typhoon victim stands next to his house destroyed by Typhoon Rammasun, in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
23 / 32
Typhoon victims stand outside their homes damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Typhoon victims stand outside their homes damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a village of sea gypsies, also known more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Typhoon victims stand outside their homes damaged by Typhoon Rammasun in a village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
24 / 32
A resident climbs on a bridge destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Batangas city south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A resident climbs on a bridge destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Batangas city south of Manmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A resident climbs on a bridge destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun in Batangas city south of Manila, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
25 / 32
Fishing boats are pictured amid heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun as it hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Fishing boats are pictured amid heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun as it hit the town of Imus, Cmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Fishing boats are pictured amid heavy winds and rain brought by Typhoon Rammasun as it hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
26 / 32
Residents carry their belongings as Typhoon Rammasun hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Residents carry their belongings as Typhoon Rammasun hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Residents carry their belongings as Typhoon Rammasun hit the town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
27 / 32
A huge tree crushes a car during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun that hit Makati city in Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark DeMayo

A huge tree crushes a car during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun that hit Makati city in Manila July 16, 201more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A huge tree crushes a car during the onslaught of Typhoon Rammasun that hit Makati city in Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mark DeMayo
Close
28 / 32
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manimore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
People take cover under a tree after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
29 / 32
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun bmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A man assisted a motorcyclist after he fell along a main road after strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun battered the capital, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
30 / 32
People walk among debris and a boat destroyed by strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun that battered coastal bay of Baseco compound, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

People walk among debris and a boat destroyed by strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun that battered coastamore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
People walk among debris and a boat destroyed by strong winds brought by Typhoon Rammasun that battered coastal bay of Baseco compound, metro Manila July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
31 / 32
A fisherman secures his boat as Typhoon Rammasun hits the coastal town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A fisherman secures his boat as Typhoon Rammasun hits the coastal town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, Jumore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A fisherman secures his boat as Typhoon Rammasun hits the coastal town of Imus, Cavite southwest of Manila, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Close
32 / 32
重播
下一图片集
Rebels in east Ukraine

Rebels in east Ukraine

下一个

Rebels in east Ukraine

Rebels in east Ukraine

Government forces and pro-Russian rebels stand off in east Ukraine.

2014年 7月 21日
Fire in the Cascades

Fire in the Cascades

A massive wildfire rages east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington.

2014年 7月 21日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 7月 19日
MH17 families wait for news

MH17 families wait for news

Loved ones of passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines plane that crashed in Ukraine wait for more information.

2014年 7月 18日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐