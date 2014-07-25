Gaza offensive
Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on amore
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli aimore
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli APCs drive near the Israeli border with Gaza as the come out of the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/more
Israeli soldiers hug each other after ending their duty inside the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the bordmore
A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israelmore
A Palestinian is reflected in a mirror as he looks at the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyedmore
Palestinian children taking refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes sleep at a United Nations smore
Palestinians gather beside a building that police said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike in Gaza Citymore
A news photographer works outside the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza Cimore
A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gamore
Mourners cry during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz, killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday,more
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building inmore
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palmore
An Israeli soldier mourns during the funeral for fallen comrade Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza onmore
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground omore
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltemore
Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian rescue worker reacts as he searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said wmore
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelmore
Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERmore
A Palestinian man looks through a window scarred with shrapnel from a neighboring building that police said wamore
A mourner reacts during the funeral for Israeli soldier Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesdaymore
Smokes rises during an Israeli ground offensive in the east of Gaza City July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling duringmore
Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashmore
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attmore
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli more
An Israeli tank manoeuvres in a field outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homemore
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lemore
A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli amore
Dana, the sister of Israeli soldier Tsafrir Bar-Or, mourns during his funeral in Holon near Tel Aviv July 21, more
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospitmore
