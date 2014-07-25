版本:
中国
2014年 7月 25日 星期五

Gaza offensive

Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinian firefighters try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn next to his body during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Mohammed al-Najar, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn next to his body during his funeral in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke rises from the Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli APCs drive near the Israeli border with Gaza as the come out of the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli APCs drive near the Israeli border with Gaza as the come out of the Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Israeli soldiers hug each other after ending their duty inside the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Israeli soldiers hug each other after ending their duty inside the Gaza Strip, on the Israeli side of the border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian is reflected in a mirror as he looks at the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. . REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian is reflected in a mirror as he looks at the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 25, 2014. . REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children taking refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes sleep at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinian children taking refuge from an Israeli ground invasion and air strikes sleep at a United Nations school in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians gather beside a building that police said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians gather beside a building that police said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A news photographer works outside the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A news photographer works outside the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy looks at a car which witnesses said was damaged in an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Mourners cry during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz, killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, in Kfar Azar near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Mourners cry during the funeral of Israeli soldier Daniel Pomerantz, killed during fighting in Gaza on Sunday, in Kfar Azar near Tel Aviv July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Palestinians try to extinguish a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, mourn outside a hospital morgue in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Israeli soldier mourns during the funeral for fallen comrade Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, in the town of Modi'in, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli soldier mourns during the funeral for fallen comrade Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, in the town of Modi'in, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Blood stains the steps of a United Nations-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that police said was hit by an Israeli shell, in Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man holds a girl, whom medics said was injured in an Israeli shelling at a U.N-run school sheltering Palestinian refugees, at a hospital in the northern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke rises in the northern Gaza Strip after an Israeli air strike July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinian rescue worker reacts as he searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian rescue worker reacts as he searches for victims under the rubble of a house which witnesses said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian man, in clothes stained with the blood of his father, who medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, mourns at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Light streaks and smoke trails are seen as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A Palestinian man looks through a window scarred with shrapnel from a neighboring building that police said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A Palestinian man looks through a window scarred with shrapnel from a neighboring building that police said was hit by an overnight Israeli air strike, in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A mourner reacts during the funeral for Israeli soldier Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, in the town of Modi'in, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A mourner reacts during the funeral for Israeli soldier Natan Cohen, killed during fighting in Gaza on Tuesday, in the town of Modi'in, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Smokes rises during an Israeli ground offensive in the east of Gaza City July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

Smokes rises during an Israeli ground offensive in the east of Gaza City July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian children sit in a car boot as they flee their family homes following heavy Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli army reservists take cover as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets near the southern city of Ashkelon July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Relatives of Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant Abduallah El-Buhasi, who medics said was killed in an Israeli air strike, mourn during his funeral in Deir El-Balah in the central Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
An Israeli tank manoeuvres in a field outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli tank manoeuvres in a field outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homes in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Palestinians evacuate a building after what witnesses said were warning Israeli air strikes next to their homes in Gaza City July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The girlfriend of Israeli soldier Tal Yifrah mourns as she lies atop his grave during his funeral in Rishon Lezion near Tel Aviv July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian salvages a mattress from the remains of a house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Dana, the sister of Israeli soldier Tsafrir Bar-Or, mourns during his funeral in Holon near Tel Aviv July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Dana, the sister of Israeli soldier Tsafrir Bar-Or, mourns during his funeral in Holon near Tel Aviv July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians mourn the death of their relatives, whom medics said were killed in Israeli shelling, at a hospital morgue in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
