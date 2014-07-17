版本:
Boys killed on Gaza beach

WARNING: SLIDESHOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

WARNING: SLIDESHOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Talatene

Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Talatene
Women grieve during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Women grieve during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mourners carry the bodies of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Mourners carry the bodies of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Relatives of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The father and brother of a Palestinian boy from the Baker family, whom medics said was killed with other three boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The father and brother of a Palestinian boy from the Baker family, whom medics said was killed with other three boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The mother of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The mother of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The bodies of three of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is carried from the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The bodies of three of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is carried from the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A brother of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves inside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A brother of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves inside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The father of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is carried in shock from the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

The father of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is carried in shock from the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Relatives of four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman grieves during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman grieves during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mourners carry the body of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Mourners carry the body of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A relative of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A relative of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mourners carry the bodies of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Mourners carry the bodies of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The father and brother of a Palestinian boy from the Baker family, whom medics said was killed with other three boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The father and brother of a Palestinian boy from the Baker family, whom medics said was killed with other three boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman grieves during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

A woman grieves during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians carry the body of a boy from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with three other boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians carry the body of a boy from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with three other boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Relatives of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Relatives of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
