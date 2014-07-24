版本:
World War One firsts

Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

2014年 7月 24日 星期四
Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College

Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via National Defense Intelligence College
Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center

Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers capable of allowing planes to both take off and land on ships. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Naval Historical Center
Steel helmets were used for the first time as protective headgear for soldiers. Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Files

Steel helmets were used for the first time as protective headgear for soldiers. Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Files
Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time, leading quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time, leading quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
It was the first major war where a majority of casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

It was the first major war where a majority of casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps

Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army Nurse Corps
Submarines were used in mass numbers for the first time in naval warfare. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy

Submarines were used in mass numbers for the first time in naval warfare. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy
Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movements. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force which allowed enlisted women to work as yeomen, radio operators, nurses, or in other support roles. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army

Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army
Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conference. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Steel helmets were used for the first time as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Steel helmets were used for the first time as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time, leading quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress

Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time, leading quickly to the development of countermeasures like the first gas masks. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Library of Congress
Aircraft were used in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College

Aircraft were used in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Defense Intelligence College
Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files

Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
Steel helmets were used for the first time as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives

Steel helmets were used for the first time as protective headgear for soldiers. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. National Archives
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. A look at some of the most important advances of the Great War.

