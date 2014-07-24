World War One firsts
Machine guns were regularly employed for the first time, forever altering the battlefield. REUTERS/Handout viamore
Tanks were invented as a means of breaking the trench warfare stalemate. REUTERS/Handout/Files
Aircraft were deployed in war en masse for the first time, for both air to air combat and for reconnaissance. more
Aircraft carriers were used for the first time, with the HMS Argus setting the template for future carriers camore
Steel helmets were used for the first time as protective headgear for soldiers. Field telephones and wireless more
Chemical weapons in the form of deadly poison gases were used for the first time, leading quickly to the develmore
It was the first major war where a majority of casualties were inflicted by artillery. REUTERS/Handout via U.Smore
Blood banks were created for the first time to help stabilize the wounded from blood loss. REUTERS/Handout viamore
Submarines were used in mass numbers for the first time in naval warfare. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Navy
Field telephones and wireless communications were regularly used for the first time to coordinate military movmore
The first officially enlisted women appeared in the U.S. military as the U.S. Navy created a reserve force whimore
Mobile X-rays were developed to aid doctors in performing battlefield surgeries. REUTERS/Handout via U.S. Army
Woodrow Wilson became the first U.S. president to make an official trip to Europe for the Paris peace conferenmore
World War One Firsts - 24 Jul 2014
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. A look at some of the most important advances of the Great War.
