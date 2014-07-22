版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 21:05 BJT

MH17 crash site

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A Malaysian air crash investigator inspects the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
1 / 40
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a team of Malaysian air crash investigators inspect the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation inmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a team of Malaysian air crash investigators inspect the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 40
An armed pro-Russian separatist (L) stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a team of Malaysian air crash investigators arrive to inspect the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist (L) stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperatiomore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An armed pro-Russian separatist (L) stands guard as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and a team of Malaysian air crash investigators arrive to inspect the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
3 / 40
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the villagemore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
4 / 40
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
The train transporting the remains of victims from the crashed Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight departs from the railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez, Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
5 / 40
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed ovemore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Ukrainian police stand guard near a train carrying the remains of victims of Malaysia Airlines MH17 downed over rebel-held territory in eastern Ukraine after it arrived in the city of Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 40
A Malaysian expert (L) examines a black box belonging to Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 during its handover from pro-Russian separatists, in Donetsk July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A Malaysian expert (L) examines a black box belonging to Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 during its handover fromore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A Malaysian expert (L) examines a black box belonging to Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 during its handover from pro-Russian separatists, in Donetsk July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
7 / 40
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A part of the wreckage is seen at the crash site of the Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), in the Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
8 / 40
An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, nearmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An armed pro-Russian separatist gestures to reporters at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
9 / 40
A board, with a message referencing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, is seen outside the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) near the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A board, with a message referencing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, is seen outside the village of Hrabovemore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A board, with a message referencing Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko, is seen outside the village of Hrabove (Grabovo) near the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
10 / 40
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry work at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry work at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near themore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry work at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 near the village of Hrabove (Grabovo), Donetsk region July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 40
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Fmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Members of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry gather and place bodies at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
12 / 40
People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
People surround a refrigerator wagon as monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and members of a forensic team inspect the remains of victims from the downed Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, at a railway station in the eastern Ukrainian town of Torez July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
13 / 40
Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Belongings found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
14 / 40
A crane moves wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in front of body bags near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A crane moves wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in front of body bags near the villamore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A crane moves wreckage at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in front of body bags near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
15 / 40
A part of the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen at its crash site, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A part of the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen at its crash site, near the village of Hrabovemore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A part of the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 is seen at its crash site, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
16 / 40
A rescue worker walks across a field carrying a flight data recorder at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Hrabove July 18, 2014 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A rescue worker walks across a field carrying a flight data recorder at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A rescue worker walks across a field carrying a flight data recorder at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in Hrabove July 18, 2014 in this still image taken from video. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
17 / 40
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village omore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand guard at a crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
18 / 40
Flowers and mementos left by local residents at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the settlement of Rozspyne in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Flowers and mementos left by local residents at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured nmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Flowers and mementos left by local residents at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 are pictured near the settlement of Rozspyne in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
19 / 40
Railway employees are pictured as they work near refrigerator wagons, which according to employees and local residents contain bodies of passengers of the crashed Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at a railway station in the town of Torez, Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Railway employees are pictured as they work near refrigerator wagons, which according to employees and local rmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Railway employees are pictured as they work near refrigerator wagons, which according to employees and local residents contain bodies of passengers of the crashed Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane, at a railway station in the town of Torez, Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
20 / 40
A member of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry walks past wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, in the Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A member of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry walks past wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A member of the Ukrainian Emergencies Ministry walks past wreckage of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the village of Hrabove, in the Donetsk region July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
21 / 40
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, nmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
22 / 40
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, nmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry carry a body at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
23 / 40
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Romore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
24 / 40
Pro-Russian separatists watch as Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitors arrive at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Pro-Russian separatists watch as Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitors arrive at the crmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Pro-Russian separatists watch as Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe monitors arrive at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
25 / 40
A pro-Russian separatist holds a stuffed toy found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist holds a stuffed toy found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near thmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A pro-Russian separatist holds a stuffed toy found at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
26 / 40
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry search for bodies near the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry search for bodies near the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Bomore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Members of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry search for bodies near the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
27 / 40
A body part is pictured in a field as pro-Russian separatists and Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) monitors arrive at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A body part is pictured in a field as pro-Russian separatists and Organisation for Security and Cooperation inmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A body part is pictured in a field as pro-Russian separatists and Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) monitors arrive at the crash site of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
28 / 40
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlememore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
29 / 40
A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry searches for bodies close to the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry searches for bodies close to the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Ministry searches for bodies close to the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
30 / 40
An armed pro-Russian separatist takes pictures at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist takes pictures at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An armed pro-Russian separatist takes pictures at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
31 / 40
Flowers lie on debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Flowers lie on debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the villagemore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Flowers lie on debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
32 / 40
Debris is pictured at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the village of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Debris is pictured at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the village of Gramore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Debris is pictured at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash, near the village of Grabovo in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
33 / 40
A pro-Russian separatist looks at wreckage from the nose section of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A pro-Russian separatist looks at wreckage from the nose section of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane whichmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A pro-Russian separatist looks at wreckage from the nose section of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
34 / 40
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane aftermore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands on part of the wreckage of the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane after it crashed near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
35 / 40
Personal belongings from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday are seen near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Personal belongings from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday are seen near the more

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Personal belongings from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 plane which was downed on Thursday are seen near the village of Rozsypne, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
36 / 40
A journalist takes photographs at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A journalist takes photographs at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the setmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
A journalist takes photographs at the site of Thursday's Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo, in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
37 / 40
Emergencies Ministry members walk at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Emergencies Ministry members walk at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlemenmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Emergencies Ministry members walk at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
38 / 40
Emergencies Ministry members gather at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Emergencies Ministry members gather at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlemmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
Emergencies Ministry members gather at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
39 / 40
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlemore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
The Christians of Mosul

The Christians of Mosul

下一个

The Christians of Mosul

The Christians of Mosul

Hundreds of Christian families flee after the radical Islamic State drives them from the northern Iraqi city.

2014年 7月 22日
Fleeing Gaza

Fleeing Gaza

Thousands have fled their homes in Gaza.

2014年 7月 22日
Inside the Costa Concordia

Inside the Costa Concordia

Photos taken from inside the wrecked luxury liner.

2014年 7月 22日
Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon Rammasun wreaks havoc across the Philippines and southern China.

2014年 7月 22日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐