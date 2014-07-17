MH17 families wait for news

A man, who said he believes he had a relative on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, is restrained as he moves towards journalists while waiting for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 295 people on board was to have landed in Kuala Lumpur at 6:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Thursday) on a flight from Amsterdam. It went down near the Ukraine-Russia border and all aboard were killed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

