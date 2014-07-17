MH17 families wait for news
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, react as they wait for mmore
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate areamore
A woman, who said her name was Noraini and that she believed a relative of hers was on Malaysia Airlines flighmore
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area more
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 are guided to a separate area at Schiphol Airpomore
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speak to a police officemore
The desk of Malaysia Airways is seen at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/Unitmore
The upper floor of Schiphol Airport is closed for media and reserved for family and relatives of Malaysia Airlmore
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, wait for more informatiomore
A man, who said he believed his relative was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speaks on a mobile phone as he more
A woman (front), who said she believed her sister was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits fomore
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, wait for more informatiomore
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are transported by bus to a separate area at Schmore
A man, who said he believes he had a relative on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, is restrained as he moves towamore
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, leave an area designatedmore
