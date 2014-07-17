版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 05:10 BJT

MH17 families wait for news

People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, react as they wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, react as they wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A woman, who said her name was Noraini and that she believed a relative of hers was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A woman, who said her name was Noraini and that she believed a relative of hers was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 are guided to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 are guided to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speak to a police officer for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speak to a police officer for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The desk of Malaysia Airways is seen at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The desk of Malaysia Airways is seen at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
The upper floor of Schiphol Airport is closed for media and reserved for family and relatives of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
The upper floor of Schiphol Airport is closed for media and reserved for family and relatives of Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Vreeker/United Photos
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man, who said he believed his relative was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speaks on a mobile phone as he waits for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A man, who said he believed his relative was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speaks on a mobile phone as he waits for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman (front), who said she believed her sister was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A woman (front), who said she believed her sister was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are transported by bus to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are transported by bus to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A man, who said he believes he had a relative on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, is restrained as he moves towards journalists while waiting for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 295 people on board was to have landed in Kuala Lumpur at 6:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Thursday) on a flight from Amsterdam. It went down near the Ukraine-Russia border and all aboard were killed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
A man, who said he believes he had a relative on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, is restrained as he moves towards journalists while waiting for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 with 295 people on board was to have landed in Kuala Lumpur at 6:10 a.m. (2210 GMT Thursday) on a flight from Amsterdam. It went down near the Ukraine-Russia border and all aboard were killed. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER CIVIL UNREST POLITICS)
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, leave an area designated for family members while waiting for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was brought down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard and sharply raising the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels in which Russia and the West back opposing sides. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER POLITICS)

2014年 7月 18日 星期五
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, leave an area designated for family members while waiting for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. The Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 was brought down over eastern Ukraine on Thursday, killing all 295 people aboard and sharply raising the stakes in a conflict between Kiev and pro-Moscow rebels in which Russia and the West back opposing sides. REUTERS/Olivia Harris (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER POLITICS)
