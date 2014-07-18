版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 19日 星期六 04:23 BJT

Photos of the week

The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were kmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were killed in an Israeli air strike, mourns during their funeral in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
1 / 20
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlememore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
2 / 20
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatred for insurgents, at a building where three other militants were located at, after an attack in Kabul, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatred for insurgents, at a building where three other militants were located at, after an attack in Kabul, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Close
3 / 20
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 20
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 20
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany at the Argentmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany at the Argentine Embassy in Brasilia, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
6 / 20
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS TRANSPORT DISASTER CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Romore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Rozsypne in the Donetsk region July 18, 2014. World leaders demanded an international investigation into the shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 with 298 people on board over eastern Ukraine in a tragedy that could mark a pivotal moment in the worst crisis between Russia and the West since the Cold War. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS TRANSPORT DISASTER CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
7 / 20
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. The Philippines set to work clearing debris, reconnecting power and rebuilding flattened houses on Thursday after the typhoon swept across the country killing 38 people, with at least eight missing, rescue officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POVERTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) in a coastal village omore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) in a coastal village of sea gypsies, also known as Badjaos, in Batangas city, south of Manila, July 17, 2014. The Philippines set to work clearing debris, reconnecting power and rebuilding flattened houses on Thursday after the typhoon swept across the country killing 38 people, with at least eight missing, rescue officials said. REUTERS/Erik De Castro (PHILIPPINES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POVERTY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Close
8 / 20
Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two children from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two cmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two children from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
9 / 20
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, Italy, early July 18, 2014.

The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, Italy, early July 18, 2014.

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, Italy, early July 18, 2014.
Close
10 / 20
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

Armed pro-Russian separatists stand at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlemmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
11 / 20
Germany's players lifts the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Germany's players lifts the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentinmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Germany's players lifts the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 20
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Wadi Al-Dayf in the southern Idlib countryside, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
Close
13 / 20
Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which polimore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which police said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Close
14 / 20
An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, east of Tel Aviv, after Khenin was killed on Tuesday when a short-range rocket landed near the border with Gaza, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, easmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, east of Tel Aviv, after Khenin was killed on Tuesday when a short-range rocket landed near the border with Gaza, July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Close
15 / 20
Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy as he celebrates their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy as he celebrates their 2014 World Cup final win against Argmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy as he celebrates their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 20
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in wmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in what police said was an Israeli air strike in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Close
17 / 20
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2014.more

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
18 / 20
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday nmore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday near the Erez crossing July 16, 2014. An Israeli civilian was killed by the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Close
19 / 20
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlememore

2014年 7月 19日 星期六
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
MH17 families wait for news

MH17 families wait for news

下一个

MH17 families wait for news

MH17 families wait for news

Loved ones of passengers on board the Malaysia Airlines plane that crashed in Ukraine wait for more information.

2014年 7月 18日
Battle for Tripoli airport

Battle for Tripoli airport

Rival militias fight for control of Tripoli International Airport in Libya.

2014年 7月 18日
Boys killed on Gaza beach

Boys killed on Gaza beach

Shelling from an Israeli naval gunboat kills four Palestinian boys on a Gaza beach.

2014年 7月 17日
A child migrant's journey

A child migrant's journey

Tracking the paths of children who illegally migrate from Central America to the United States.

2014年 7月 16日

精选图集

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐