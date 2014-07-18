Photos of the week
The son (L) of one of the Palestinian members of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family, who hospital officials said were kmore
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlememore
An Afghan resident points his weapon at the dead body of an unidentified militant, as a way of showing his hatmore
Israelis take cover on the side of a road as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets outside the northern Gmore
The Supermoon rises over houses in Olvera, in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jmore
A fan of Argentina reacts while watching a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup final against Germany at the Argentmore
Debris from a Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 that crashed on Thursday lies on the ground near the village of Romore
Residents walk amidst debris and mud brought by Typhoon Rammasun (locally named Glenda) in a coastal village omore
Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two cmore
The Costa Concordia cruise liner is seen at Giglio harbor at Giglio Island, Italy, early July 18, 2014.
Armed pro-Russian separatists stand at the site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlemmore
Germany's players lifts the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentinmore
A Free Syrian Army fighter stands amidst smoke and dust after he fired towards forces loyal to Syria's Presidemore
Palestinians search for scattered body parts amongst the rubble of Tayseer Al-Batsh's family house, which polimore
An Israeli looks through the window of a van carrying the body of Dror Khenin before his funeral in Yehud, easmore
Germany's Mario Goetze kisses the World Cup trophy as he celebrates their 2014 World Cup final win against Argmore
Palestinians ride a donkey cart past a police station, which was under construction when it was destroyed in wmore
The Eiffel Tower is illuminated during the traditional Bastille Day fireworks display in Paris, July 14, 2014.more
Israeli security personnel look at a window damaged by shrapnel after a short-range rocket landed on Tuesday nmore
An armed pro-Russian separatist stands at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash in the settlememore
