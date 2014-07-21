版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 00:50 BJT

Inside the Costa Concordia

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 19, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 19, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
1 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
3 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
4 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
5 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
6 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
7 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
8 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
9 / 10
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters

An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on Febrmore

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An area inside the Costa Concordia cruise liner at Giglio Island is seen in this handout picture taken on February 27, 2014 by the Italian Carabinieri and released to the media by the Court of Grosseto following the close of the official inquiry. REUTERS/Carabinieri Police/Handout via Reuters
Close
10 / 10
重播
下一图片集
Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon batters Asia

下一个

Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon batters Asia

Typhoon Rammasun wreaks havoc across the Philippines and southern China.

2014年 7月 22日
Rebels in east Ukraine

Rebels in east Ukraine

Government forces and pro-Russian rebels stand off in east Ukraine.

2014年 7月 21日
Fire in the Cascades

Fire in the Cascades

A massive wildfire rages east of the Cascade Mountains in Washington.

2014年 7月 21日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2014年 7月 19日

精选图集

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Shields of protest

Shields of protest

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

The real 'Twin Peaks'

The real 'Twin Peaks'

Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐