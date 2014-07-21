The Christians of Mosul

An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. Hundreds of Christian families left the northern Iraqi city ahead of an ultimatum to submit to the rule of the radical Islamic State group or die. Many of them were stripped of their possessions as they fled for safety, the remnants of a community that once numbered in the tens of thousands. REUTERS/Stringer

