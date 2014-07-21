The Christians of Mosul
An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chamore
An Iraqi man carrying a cross and a Koran attends a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTEmore
A girl holds up a sign that reads: "I am an Iraqi, I am a Christian" at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20,more
A Christian baby, who fled with his family from the violence in Mosul, sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's more
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church imore
A white dove perches near a cross atop a church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 20more
An Iraqi Christian man fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in more
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul sleeps inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Churcmore
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Ninmore
Iraqi Christians fleeing the violence in Mosul pray at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the promore
Children of a Christian family, who fled the violence in Mosul, stay at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistanmore
A displaced Christian woman receives humanitarian supplies at a church in Hamdaniya town, east of Mosul July 2more
A Christian woman, who fled from violence in Mosul, sits with a child inside a building which was used as a somore
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her baby inside a building which was used as a socialmore
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her daughter as her baby sleeps at a school in Arbil,more
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul, prays at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush more
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Ninmore
A Christian child, who fled the violence in Mosul, walks past an old Christian woman sleeping on a chair at a more
Iraqi Christian families fleeing the violence in Mosul arrive at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in more
Iraqi Christians attend a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
