The Christians of Mosul

An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. Hundreds of Christian families left the northern Iraqi city ahead of an ultimatum to submit to the rule of the radical Islamic State group or die. Many of them were stripped of their possessions as they fled for safety, the remnants of a community that once numbered in the tens of thousands. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 22日 星期二
An Iraqi Christian boy fleeing the violence in Mosul stands inside the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. Hundreds of Christian families left the northern Iraqi city ahead of an ultimatum to submit to the rule of the radical Islamic State group or die. Many of them were stripped of their possessions as they fled for safety, the remnants of a community that once numbered in the tens of thousands. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi man carrying a cross and a Koran attends a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

An Iraqi man carrying a cross and a Koran attends a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
A girl holds up a sign that reads: "I am an Iraqi, I am a Christian" at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

A girl holds up a sign that reads: "I am an Iraqi, I am a Christian" at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
A Christian baby, who fled with his family from the violence in Mosul, sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Christian baby, who fled with his family from the violence in Mosul, sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A white dove perches near a cross atop a church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A white dove perches near a cross atop a church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Christian man fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian man fleeing the violence in Mosul sits inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul sleeps inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul sleeps inside the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Christians fleeing the violence in Mosul pray at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Christians fleeing the violence in Mosul pray at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Children of a Christian family, who fled the violence in Mosul, stay at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Children of a Christian family, who fled the violence in Mosul, stay at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A displaced Christian woman receives humanitarian supplies at a church in Hamdaniya town, east of Mosul July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A displaced Christian woman receives humanitarian supplies at a church in Hamdaniya town, east of Mosul July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Christian woman, who fled from violence in Mosul, sits with a child inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Christian woman, who fled from violence in Mosul, sits with a child inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her baby inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her baby inside a building which was used as a social club in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her daughter as her baby sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Christian woman, who fled the violence in Mosul, holds her daughter as her baby sleeps at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul, prays at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian woman fleeing the violence in Mosul, prays at the Mar Afram church at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Iraqi Christian family fleeing the violence in Mosul arrives at the town of Qaraqush in the province of Nineveh, July 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A Christian child, who fled the violence in Mosul, walks past an old Christian woman sleeping on a chair at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Christian child, who fled the violence in Mosul, walks past an old Christian woman sleeping on a chair at a school in Arbil, in Iraq's Kurdistan region June 27, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iraqi Christian families fleeing the violence in Mosul arrive at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Iraqi Christian families fleeing the violence in Mosul arrive at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Chaldean Church in Telkaif near Mosul, in the province of Nineveh, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Christians attend a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Iraqi Christians attend a mass at Mar Girgis Church in Baghdad July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik
