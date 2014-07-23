Airspace to avoid
Airlines avoid or are restricted by authorities from traveling over these unsafe airspaces due to regional conmore
The FAA halted air travel to or from Tel Aviv, Israel for at least 24 hours after a rocket fired from Gaza strmore
The FAA prohibits flights from entering airspace over North Korea as the country is known to test ballistic mimore
U.S. flights are prohibited from entering Libyan airspace as advanced weapons are common among many groups in more
The FAA prohibits any flights over or closely adjacent to Iraqi airspace at or below 20,000 feet. REUTERS/Stmore
The FAA warns operators against flying over Egypt's Sinai peninsula due to the risk of small-arms fire, RPGs, more
U.S. commercial flights are prohibited in Ethiopia's northern airspace. The FAA also warns that aircraft usingmore
U.S. commercial aircraft are prohibited from flying at or below 20,000 feet over Somalia. REUTERS/Feisal Ommore
The FAA warns against flying in Syria, particularly the area around Damascus, due to the ongoing conflict. Flimore
The FAA recommends avoiding Afghanistan due to insurgent activity as well as ongoing coalition military operatmore
The FAA recommends avoiding Iran. The Iranian government restricts its airspace, and the Iranian military has more
The FAA recommends avoiding Yemen due to terrorist activities and civil unrest. Insurgents based there possessmore
The FAA warns of terrorist threats against air carriers using air defense systems in Kenya. In addition, flighmore
The FAA warns operators against flying below 24,000 feet in Mali, and that insurgent activity may include thremore
The FAA warns of a potentially hostile situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to an intermittent cimore
