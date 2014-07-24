版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 25日 星期五 03:25 BJT

Taiwan plane crash

Relatives of passengers on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Relatives of passengers on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cry at a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Aviation Safety Council personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Aviation Safety Council personnel examine the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Relatives of passengers on board the crashed Transasia Airways plane cry on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Relatives of passengers on board the crashed Transasia Airways plane cry on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A relative of a passenger on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cries in front of his portrait at the funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
A relative of a passenger on board the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed cries in front of his portrait at the funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014.REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Soldiers remove the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Soldiers remove the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on the Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed is scattered among bushes on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed is scattered among bushes on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Men stand guard outside a room housing portraits of passengers who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash inside a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Men stand guard outside a room housing portraits of passengers who died in a TransAsia Airways plane crash inside a funeral parlor on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Hu Yu-jie, 34, one of the survivors of the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, arrives at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Hu Yu-jie, 34, one of the survivors of the TransAsia Airways plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, arrives at Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital in Kaohsiung July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
An airline seat is buried among the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
An airline seat is buried among the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A relative of a passenger who had been onboard the TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, cries in Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
A relative of a passenger who had been onboard the TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, cries in Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edward Lau
Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed, on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A car is seen covered in rubble from the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
A car is seen covered in rubble from the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of TransAsia Airways flight GE222 on Taiwan's offshore island of Penghu, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Yao-wen
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
A relative of a passenger on board the crashed TransAsia Airways plane cries in Kaohsiung International Airport, southern Taiwan, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Soldiers carry bodies from the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

2014年 7月 25日 星期五
Rescue personnel survey the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
