From Kandahar to Idaho
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard at the Center for the more
U.S. Army soldier Sergeant Matt Krumwiede, from the 5-20 Infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne Division,more
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, towards a Blamore
U.S. Army soldiers secure an area, as a medic treats Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised expmore
U.S. Army soldiers carry Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device , towards a Blmore
A U.S. Army soldier reacts as he sits inside an armored vehicle after his comrade, Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, was womore
A blood-covered M4 rifle belonging to Sgt. Matt Krumwiede, who was wounded by an improvised explosive device, more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede takes a phone call as his hand is massaged by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after being admittmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede is assisted by his mother Pam Krumwiede after being admitted for an infection at Brooke Armore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede gets onto a gurney at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, August 1, 2013. REmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede talks to his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside San Antonio, Texas Novembmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in pain while his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart and his mother Pam Krumwiede talk, after amore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede has a wound tended to by his mother Pam Krumwiede, after a day of hunting at a ranch outsimore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede lines up for morning formation at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas August more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede plays a drumming computer game during occupational therapy at the Center for the Intrepid more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede practices walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antomore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede wipes sweat off his face after practicing walking at the Center for the Intrepid at Brookemore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside Samore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside Samore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede sits in a jeep as he hunts with his friend Sgt. Jesse McCart at a hunting ranch outside Samore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede looks at the snowboard pants his mother, Pam Krumwiede, made for him at the Center for themore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede (L) practices target shooting with the assistance of therapist Dawn Oswald at the Center fmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard, a type of skateboard,more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to put on prosthetic legs to practice riding his longboard, a type of skateboard,more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede practices balancing on his longboard at the Center for the Intrepid at Brooke Army Medicalmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede walks with student physical therapist Tommy Weber at the Center for the Intrepid at Brookemore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede wears a wrist band in memory of his friend Sterling Wyatt who was killed in Afghanistan whmore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede walks from an airplane with family and friends as he returns to his hometown in Pocatello,more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede is interviewed by local media as he returns to his hometown in Pocatello, Idaho, June 29, more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede prepares to leave for a picnic with his brother Sgt. Mark Krumwiede in Pocatello, Idaho, Jmore
A welcome sign is seen in front of Sgt. Matt Krumwiede's home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Jim more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede relaxes with his twin brother Sgt. Mark Krumwiede as he spends time with friends at home imore
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede watches his friend Robert Wilcox balance on his wheelchair while relaxing with friends at more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede holds a pellet gun while he spends time with friends at home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30,more
Sgt. Matt Krumwiede relaxes with his twin brother Sgt. Mark Krumwiede at his home in Pocatello, Idaho, June 30more
下一个
World War One firsts
A look at some of the most important advances of the Great War.
World War One Firsts - 24 Jul 2014
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. A look at some of the most important advances of the Great War.
Airspace to avoid
Places of conflict around the world with restrictions on air travel.
War deepens in Syria
Rebels and government forces continue their battles in Syria.
精选图集
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.