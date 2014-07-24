版本:
中国
2014年 7月 25日

Wargames in the Pacific

A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle charges through the surf at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Kaneohe, Hawaii, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle charges through the surf at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Kaneohe, Hawaii, July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brooks Graham, from Ludington, Michigan, directs a landing craft air cushion into the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu after a training exercise June 25, 2014. Peleliu is en route to Hawaii to participate in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Gaskil/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 7月 25日
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brooks Graham, from Ludington, Michigan, directs a landing craft air cushion into the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Peleliu after a training exercise June 25, 2014. Peleliu is en route to Hawaii to participate in Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Gaskil/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
China's People's Liberation Army Navy ship Peace Ark sails off southeast of Oahu, Hawaii during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
China's People's Liberation Army Navy ship Peace Ark sails off southeast of Oahu, Hawaii during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
An experimental Ultra Heavy Lift Amphibious Connector from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab demonstrates its ability at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
An experimental Ultra Heavy Lift Amphibious Connector from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab demonstrates its ability at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Chinese sailors take a picture together after their ship, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy guided missile destroyer Haikou arrived at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam to participate in the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC 2014, in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
Chinese sailors take a picture together after their ship, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy guided missile destroyer Haikou arrived at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam to participate in the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC 2014, in Honolulu, Hawaii, June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Elio Nunez and 5th Royal Australian Regiment Corporal Joshua Eltan discuss logistics and tactics before being deployed at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Elio Nunez and 5th Royal Australian Regiment Corporal Joshua Eltan discuss logistics and tactics before being deployed at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force unload a patient from a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief drill aboard the JMSDF ship JS ISE, south of Oahu, during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force unload a patient from a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief drill aboard the JMSDF ship JS ISE, south of Oahu, during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Naval Commander Fu Bengsheng from Chinese People's Liberation Army performs cupping therapy on a PLA sailor while aboard the PLA ship Peace Ark during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
Naval Commander Fu Bengsheng from Chinese People's Liberation Army performs cupping therapy on a PLA sailor while aboard the PLA ship Peace Ark during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Naval Commander Chen Li from China's People's Liberation Army has the command during his watch on the bridge of the PLA ship Peace Ark during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
Naval Commander Chen Li from China's People's Liberation Army has the command during his watch on the bridge of the PLA ship Peace Ark during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Chinese naval destroyer Haikou and missile frigate Yueyang depart for the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC), at a military port in Sanya, Hainan province, China June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

2014年 7月 25日
Chinese naval destroyer Haikou and missile frigate Yueyang depart for the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC), at a military port in Sanya, Hainan province, China June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Donald Skelton (R) eats lunch with Naval Commander Qi Yungzhi from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) while aboard the PLA ship Peace Ark during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Donald Skelton (R) eats lunch with Naval Commander Qi Yungzhi from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) while aboard the PLA ship Peace Ark during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 23, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A view from the deck of the Chinese People Liberation Army Naval ship Haikou as it sits docked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
A view from the deck of the Chinese People Liberation Army Naval ship Haikou as it sits docked at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
U.S. Marines deploy from their amphibious assault vehicle at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
U.S. Marines deploy from their amphibious assault vehicle at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Officers from the Singapore Navy and Army watch as an experimental Ultra Heavy Lift Amphibious Connector from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab demonstrates its ability at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
Officers from the Singapore Navy and Army watch as an experimental Ultra Heavy Lift Amphibious Connector from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab demonstrates its ability at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A guard keeps media out of a restricted area as they tour the Peoples Liberation Army Naval Hospital ship Peace Ark at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
A guard keeps media out of a restricted area as they tour the Peoples Liberation Army Naval Hospital ship Peace Ark at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS ISE sails, south of Oahu, in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief drill during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS ISE sails, south of Oahu, in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief drill during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force move a patient to the hospital ward after landing from a helicopter in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief drill aboard the JMSDF ship JS ISE, south of Oahu, during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force move a patient to the hospital ward after landing from a helicopter in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief drill aboard the JMSDF ship JS ISE, south of Oahu, during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Honolulu, Hawaii, July 12, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Indonesian Marines sit atop an amphibious assault vehicle on the beach at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

2014年 7月 25日
Indonesian Marines sit atop an amphibious assault vehicle on the beach at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows during the multi-national military exercise RIMPAC in Waimanalo, Hawaii, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Crew of South Korea's navy destroyer Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong waves to shore as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, for the sea phase of the Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2014 July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Martin Wright/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 7月 25日
Crew of South Korea's navy destroyer Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong waves to shore as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, for the sea phase of the Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2014 July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Martin Wright/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
Pastor Park Jong-soo and South Korea's Navy Cmdr. Kim Jung-tae wave to the crew of South Korea's navy destroyer Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, in preparation for the sea phase of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014 July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Martin Wright/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 7月 25日
Pastor Park Jong-soo and South Korea's Navy Cmdr. Kim Jung-tae wave to the crew of South Korea's navy destroyer Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong as the ship departs Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, in preparation for the sea phase of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) Exercise 2014 July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Martin Wright/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
