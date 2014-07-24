Wargames in the Pacific
A U.S. Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle charges through the surf at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii duringmore
Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brooks Graham, from Ludington, Michigan, directs a landing craft air cushion into tmore
China's People's Liberation Army Navy ship Peace Ark sails off southeast of Oahu, Hawaii during the multi-natimore
An experimental Ultra Heavy Lift Amphibious Connector from the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab demonstrates its amore
Chinese sailors take a picture together after their ship, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy guided mismore
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Elio Nunez and 5th Royal Australian Regiment Corporal Joshua Eltan discuss logisticmore
Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force unload a patient from a U.S. Army Chinook helicopter in a Hummore
Naval Commander Fu Bengsheng from Chinese People's Liberation Army performs cupping therapy on a PLA sailor whmore
Naval Commander Chen Li from China's People's Liberation Army has the command during his watch on the bridge more
Chinese naval destroyer Haikou and missile frigate Yueyang depart for the Rim of the Pacific exercise (RIMPAC)more
U.S. Navy Lieutenant Donald Skelton (R) eats lunch with Naval Commander Qi Yungzhi from China's People's Libermore
A view from the deck of the Chinese People Liberation Army Naval ship Haikou as it sits docked at Joint Base Pmore
U.S. Marines deploy from their amphibious assault vehicle at the Marine Corps training facility at Bellows durmore
Officers from the Singapore Navy and Army watch as an experimental Ultra Heavy Lift Amphibious Connector from more
A guard keeps media out of a restricted area as they tour the Peoples Liberation Army Naval Hospital ship Peacmore
The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ship JS ISE sails, south of Oahu, in a Humanitarian Assistance and Disasmore
Members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force move a patient to the hospital ward after landing from a helimore
Indonesian Marines sit atop an amphibious assault vehicle on the beach at the Marine Corps training facility amore
Crew of South Korea's navy destroyer Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong waves to shore as the ship departs Joint Base Pearlmore
Pastor Park Jong-soo and South Korea's Navy Cmdr. Kim Jung-tae wave to the crew of South Korea's navy destroyemore
From Kandahar to Idaho
Sergeant Matt Krumwiede is learning to walk again after losing both legs while on patrol in Afghanistan.
World War One firsts
A look at some of the most important advances of the Great War.
World War One pioneered many "firsts" in technological, scientific and societal innovations. A look at some of the most important advances of the Great War.
Airspace to avoid
Places of conflict around the world with restrictions on air travel.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.