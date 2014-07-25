Protests over Gaza
A Palestinian protester holds a Palestinian flag as he runs past burning tires during clashes with Israeli tromore
An undercover Israeli police officer holds a gun in the air as another detains a Palestinian suspected of thromore
Protesters wave a Palestinian flag and flowers during a sit-in protest against Israel's military action in Gazmore
One World Trade Center is seen in the background as activists hold placards while shouting "Free, free Palestimore
Palestinians set off firecrackers towards Israeli police during clashes in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of more
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, after offering last Friday praymore
A demonstrator protests in the Department for Business Innovation and Skills building in London July 23, 2014.more
One World Trade Center is seen in the background during a protest march demanding an end to the recent Israelimore
Protesters wave Palestinian flags and throw flowers into the sea during a demonstration against Israel's militmore
Protesters in a fishing boat hang up a banner with the names of Palestinians killed in Gaza, during a demonstrmore
Children sit in front of dolls on stretchers as they and other members of the Australian Palestinian communitymore
Afghan men shout slogans during a demonstration against Israel's military action in Gaza, after offering the lmore
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a giant Palestinian flag as they attend a demonstration, which has been authormore
A protester, covered in red paint, holds a Palestinian flag during a rally in front of the Israeli embassy, agmore
Israeli police officers detain a protester suspected of throwing stones during a protest by Israeli Arabs in tmore
Pro-Palestine supporters, protesting against violence in the Gaza strip, march on Wilshire Boulevard in Los Anmore
Demonstrators stand atop one of the bronze lion monuments in Trafalgar Square as they take part in a protest amore
Pro-Palestinian protesters face police during a demonstration against violence in the Gaza strip, which had bemore
Pro-Palestinian protesters face police during a demonstration against violence in the Gaza strip, which had bemore
Israeli policemen detain an Arab-Israeli man during a protest against the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip,more
Hundreds of demonstrators march up Whitehall as they protest against Israel's military action in Gaza, in centmore
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest against the Israemore
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold banners in downtown Bucharest during a protest against Israel's military acmore
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators set fire to an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they protemore
