版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 26日 星期六 05:40 BJT

Inside the tunnels of Gaza

An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to bemore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Close
1 / 12
Israeli army officers talk at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Israeli army officers talk at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-bordmore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Israeli army officers talk at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Close
2 / 12
An Israeli army officer walks during an army-organized tour for journalists in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

An Israeli army officer walks during an army-organized tour for journalists in a tunnel said to be used by Palmore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli army officer walks during an army-organized tour for journalists in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Close
3 / 12
Israeli army officers talk with journalists at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks before an army-organized tour for journalists at the Gaza border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

Israeli army officers talk with journalists at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militanmore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Israeli army officers talk with journalists at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks before an army-organized tour for journalists at the Gaza border July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Close
4 / 12
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attmore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Gas deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
5 / 12
An Israeli military excavator works on the Gaza side of the border with Israel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli military excavator works on the Gaza side of the border with Israel during an operation to search fmore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli military excavator works on the Gaza side of the border with Israel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
6 / 12
An Israeli army officer stands at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists on July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

An Israeli army officer stands at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-more

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli army officer stands at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists on July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Close
7 / 12
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to bemore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli army officer gives explanations to journalists during an army-organized tour in a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Close
8 / 12
Smoke deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Smoke deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel during an operation to search for tunnels more

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
Smoke deployed by the Israeli army gushes out of a hole in a tunnel during an operation to search for tunnels dug by Palestinian militants, just outside the Gaza Strip July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 12
An Israeli army officer walks up at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool

An Israeli army officer walks up at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for crosmore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli army officer walks up at the entrance of a tunnel said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks, during an army-organized tour for journalists July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jack Guez/Pool
Close
10 / 12
An Israeli soldier takes position after receiving a warning of a possible tunnel dug from the Gaza Strip into Israel, outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli soldier takes position after receiving a warning of a possible tunnel dug from the Gaza Strip into more

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli soldier takes position after receiving a warning of a possible tunnel dug from the Gaza Strip into Israel, outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
11 / 12
An Israeli truck is seen near a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, near Kibbutz Nir Am just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli truck is seen near a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an omore

2014年 7月 26日 星期六
An Israeli truck is seen near a tunnel, which was used by Hamas militants in an attack on July 21, during an operation to search for tunnels dug by the Palestinian militants, near Kibbutz Nir Am just outside the Gaza Strip July 22, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Close
12 / 12
重播
下一图片集
Gaza offensive

Gaza offensive

下一个

Gaza offensive

Gaza offensive

Our latest photos from the Israel-Gaza conflict.

2014年 7月 25日
Amid the crash site

Amid the crash site

Details amid the MH17 debris field in Ukraine.

2014年 7月 25日
Taiwan plane crash

Taiwan plane crash

A TransAsia Airways turboprop plane crashes with all 48 aboard killed.

2014年 7月 25日
Wargames in the Pacific

Wargames in the Pacific

Ships, sailors and soldiers from countries across the Pacific take part in RIMPAC, one of the world's largest naval exercises.

2014年 7月 25日

精选图集

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal wins Eurovision for first time

Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Venezuela's elders throw punches at police

Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.

The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima

Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike grows

Palestinian hunger strike grows

More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Dior in the desert

Dior in the desert

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.

Eurovision: the contenders

Eurovision: the contenders

The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak

A cholera outbreak has killed at least 50 people in Yemen where the health and sanitation systems have been degraded by more than two years of civil war.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐