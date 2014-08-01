版本:
Conflict in Gaza

Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian girl carries a child across rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian girl carries a child across rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A Palestinian woman reacts upon seeing her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian woman reacts upon seeing her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the northern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. A Gaza ceasefire crumbled only hours after it began on Friday, with at least 40 Palestinians killed by Israeli shelling and Israel accusing militants of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-brokered truce by firing rockets and mortars. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. A Gaza ceasefire crumbled only hours after it began on Friday, with at least 40 Palestinians killed by Israeli shelling and Israel accusing militants of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-brokered truce by firing rockets and mortars. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian man reacts upon seeing destruction in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian man reacts upon seeing destruction in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians carry the bodies of Palestinians in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians carry the bodies of Palestinians in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during Israeli offensive, in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian children, whom medics said were wounded by Israeli shelling, receive treatment at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinian children, whom medics said were wounded by Israeli shelling, receive treatment at a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Palestinian boy jumps over the rubble of a destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian boy jumps over the rubble of a destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian man smokes a water pipe beside a shrapnel scarred metal storefront in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian man smokes a water pipe beside a shrapnel scarred metal storefront in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians walk through rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians walk through rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in the Burij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinians who lost several family members in what medics said was Israeli bombing, grieve outside a morgue at Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians who lost several family members in what medics said was Israeli bombing, grieve outside a morgue at Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The bodies of at least eight Palestinians, including three children (bottom right), who medics said were killed by Israeli bombing, are stored in the morgue at Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
The bodies of at least eight Palestinians, including three children (bottom right), who medics said were killed by Israeli bombing, are stored in the morgue at Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieve at a hospital Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieve at a hospital Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians remove their belongings from their destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians remove their belongings from their destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses said was heavily hit by Israeli shelling and air strikes during an Israeli offensive, in the east of Gaza City August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli soldiers stand on an armored personnel carrier outside the central Gaza Strip as they fire mortar shell towards Gaza before a ceasefire was due, early August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Israeli soldiers stand on an armored personnel carrier outside the central Gaza Strip as they fire mortar shell towards Gaza before a ceasefire was due, early August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southern town of Kiryat Gat July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola
Family members of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Family members of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A Palestinian man reacts at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a van, in Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian man reacts at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a van, in Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Israeli soldiers are seen atop a tank outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Israeli soldiers are seen atop a tank outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke and flames are seen during Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Smoke and flames are seen during Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakot
People pray next to the bodies of Palestinians from the al-Silk family, whom medics said were killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, during their funeral in Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
People pray next to the bodies of Palestinians from the al-Silk family, whom medics said were killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, during their funeral in Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian firefighter participates in efforts to put out a fire from the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian firefighter participates in efforts to put out a fire from the wreckage of a house, which witnesses said was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A Palestinian reacts as smokes rises at the scene of what witnesses said was Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian reacts as smokes rises at the scene of what witnesses said was Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Palestinians rush a man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, to a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians rush a man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, to a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian boy (L) comforts his father, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian boy (L) comforts his father, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling in Shejaia, at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians, whose relatives were killed by what medics said was Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, mourn outside a morgue in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians, whose relatives were killed by what medics said was Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, mourn outside a morgue in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians watch as smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli shelling and air strike near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians watch as smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli shelling and air strike near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A relative of a Palestinian, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, mourns at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A relative of a Palestinian, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, mourns at a hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, lies on a stretcher as blood is seen on ground at hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, lies on a stretcher as blood is seen on ground at hospital in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinian men wheel a stretcher transporting the body of a Palestinian, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, as smoke rises near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinian men wheel a stretcher transporting the body of a Palestinian, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling, as smoke rises near a market in Shejaia in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ashraf Amrah
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A Palestinian man mourns a relative who medics said died in Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive, at the hospital in Beit Lahita in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
A Palestinian man mourns a relative who medics said died in Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensive, at the hospital in Beit Lahita in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter fires flares in the sky above the Israel-Gaza border July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter fires flares in the sky above the Israel-Gaza border July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

2014年 8月 1日 星期五
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by an Israeli ground offensive, that witnesses said was hit by Israeli shelling, in Jebalya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
