Conflict in Gaza
Palestinians look at an unexploded Israeli shell that landed on the main road outside the town of Deir Al-Balamore
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August more
A Palestinian girl carries a child across rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli more
A Palestinian woman reacts upon seeing her destroyed house in Beit Hanoun town, which witnesses said was heavimore
Israeli soldiers wear their combat gear near a shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amimore
Israeli truck drivers wait inside a bomb shelter at Kerem Shalom crossing August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August more
A Palestinian man reacts upon seeing destruction in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily more
Palestinians carry the bodies of Palestinians in the east of Khan Younis, which witnesses said was heavily hitmore
Palestinian children, whom medics said were wounded by Israeli shelling, receive treatment at a hospital in Ramore
A Palestinian boy jumps over the rubble of a destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses saidmore
A Palestinian man smokes a water pipe beside a shrapnel scarred metal storefront in the central Gaza Strip Augmore
Palestinians walk through rubble from a building that police said was destroyed by an Israeli air strike, in tmore
Smoke and flames are seen following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gazamore
Palestinians who lost several family members in what medics said was Israeli bombing, grieve outside a morgue more
The bodies of at least eight Palestinians, including three children (bottom right), who medics said were killemore
Relatives of Palestinians, whom medics said were killed in an Israeli air strike on their van, grieve at a hosmore
Palestinians remove their belongings from their destroyed house in the Shejaia neighborhood, which witnesses smore
Israeli soldiers stand on an armored personnel carrier outside the central Gaza Strip as they fire mortar shelmore
An Israeli woman surveys the damage after a rocket fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza landed in the southemore
Family members of Israeli soldier Matan Gotlib mourn during his funeral in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv July 3more
A Palestinian man reacts at the scene of what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a van, in Gaza City more
Palestinians gather near the minaret of a mosque that police said was destroyed by an Israeli Air strike in Gamore
Israeli soldiers are seen atop a tank outside the central Gaza Strip July 31, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Smoke and flames are seen during Israeli offensive in the east of Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Zakomore
People pray next to the bodies of Palestinians from the al-Silk family, whom medics said were killed by Israelmore
A Palestinian firefighter participates in efforts to put out a fire from the wreckage of a house, which witnesmore
Palestinian man reacts next to the body of his relative, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near more
A Palestinian reacts as smokes rises at the scene of what witnesses said was Israeli shelling near a market inmore
Palestinians rush a man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, to a hospimore
A Palestinian boy (L) comforts his father, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling in Shejaia, at a hmore
Palestinians, whose relatives were killed by what medics said was Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, mmore
Palestinians watch as smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli shelling and air strike near a mamore
A relative of a Palestinian, whom medics said was killed by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, mourns more
A Palestinian man, whom medics said was wounded by Israeli shelling near a market in Shejaia, lies on a stretcmore
Palestinian men wheel a stretcher transporting the body of a Palestinian, whom medics said was killed by Israemore
Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza City July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaimore
A Palestinian man mourns a relative who medics said died in Israeli shelling during an Israeli ground offensivmore
An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter fires flares in the sky above the Israel-Gaza border July 30, 2014. REmore
Palestinians collect the remains of bodies at a United Nation-run school sheltering Palestinians displaced by more
