Conflict in Gaza

Smoke rises following what witnesses said were Israeli air strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip August 1, 2014. A Gaza ceasefire crumbled only hours after it began on Friday, with at least 40 Palestinians killed by Israeli shelling and Israel accusing militants of violating the U.S.- and U.N.-brokered truce by firing rockets and mortars. The 72-hour break announced by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting, and followed mounting international alarm over a rising Palestinian civilian death toll. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

